Offers over $6m invited for Bob Dylan's 'Monarch of the Glen' Scottish mansion

It may not be common knowledge, but legendary American songwriter Bob Dylan has owned a stately mansion in Scotland for the past 17 years.

Aultmore House in Nethy Bridge in the Cairngorm National Park in Scotland was a favourite bolthole for Dylan, 82, but he has been unable to visit since Covid hit – he is back touring and recently completed a European tour series.

The mansion has consequently been listed with offers invited over £3 million (NZ6.34 million).

The elegant Edwardian Country manor was completed in 1914 and has been meticulously maintained, with significant renovations in 2007-8 bringing the wiring, heating, and water systems up to contemporary standards, while preserving the home’s period details.

Approached via a private tree-lined driveway, the 1705m² mansion includes 16 bedrooms, each with lovely garden views, and 11 bathrooms.

Knight Frank Bob Dylan has been unable to visit his residence since Covid.

The grand entry hall features a limestone staircase with wrought iron and wooden balustrade. Four reception rooms, including a music room, have Adam-style marble fireplaces, while the dining, sitting, drawing and billiards rooms include open fireplaces.

Unsurprisingly, there are multiple entertainment areas, including a lounge, sunroom, and garden room. Three kitchens, plus a basement that includes store rooms, a workshop, and a coal cellar complete the home.

And of course the house sits in a picturesque 10ha of landscaped grounds with beautiful gardens, fountains, statues, and stone gazebos, plus three cottages that have been rented to holidaymakers.

Knight Frank There is a grand formal entry hall in the 16-bedroom mansion.

Knight Frank This is one of four reception rooms. The estate has also been used as a wedding venue.

The property has also been available as a wedding venue and was featured in the BBC series Monarch of the Glen. The estate has been recognised for both its historic and architectural importance.

The National Park is known for its bird life, with ospreys and the rare capercaillie nesting nearby.

Activities at hand include hiking, biking, and fishing, with one of Scotland’s best fishing locations, the River Sprey, less than 2km away. The Whisky Trail begins nearby, and numerous castles and several golf courses are a short drive away.

The listing is held by Tom Stewart-Moore of Knight Frank.

Knight Frank There are formal gardens, gazebos, a glasshouse and three cottages in the grounds, which cover 10ha.

Knight Frank Offers are invited over $6.34 million for the mansion, which is close to good fishing and numerous hiking trails.