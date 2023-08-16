Developer's community housing project is 'uphill battle' with local authorities

Four Watercare workers in two utes turn up to look down a hole. The water meters were damaged on developer Kirsty Merriman's Manurewa building site when the plastic boxes were broken by vehicles using the driveway.

Back in January, Stuff was alerted to a problem with a major water overflow from a council-owned park in Manurewa, South Auckland, when a stray dog got stuck in the mud on a neighbouring development site.

Developer Kirsty Merriman, who is building a community social housing project for Penina Trust was at her wits’ end trying to communicate with the council to get the problem rectified. Council’s response was to log the issue as a “critical job”.

Fast-forward eight months; some work was done, but there’s still a problem – the park is now so boggy it cannot be mowed by the council contractors, and there is what amounts to an open drain running along the fence line.

Supplied Seconds after this photo was taken on a Manurewa building site, this stray dog became stuck in a mud pit "like quicksand" - the extra water is runoff from a neighbouring park with non-functioning drains.

The community housing is nearly complete, but Merriman’s builders cannot build a new fence because the ground is a quagmire.

“The council drains in the park are broken, and I am tired of having to deal with the water run-off,” she says. “One neighbour’s home was flooded inside in January, and the council dug a swale [open drain], which worked to prevent his home being flooded in the cyclone. But we are still getting all this water along the perimeter.

“The council came and looked down the cess pit and said we’d broken everything when contractors went onto park land, but that wasn’t the case, and they have since admitted they were wrong.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Kirsty Merriman is pictured outside her last development in Takanini.

Merriman says there is substantial drainage on her site. “I have even installed Novacoil around the perimeter of my property, and that has cost me a lot of money, just to keep the park’s overflow out. We take care of our own run-off, as required by law, and the council needs to take care of its own water runoff – as they agreed to do back in January.

”I’ve got to replace the fence – there will be children living here shortly, and it’s unsafe. I also can’t install one of the [stormwater] detention tanks where it should go because of the soggy ground by the fence.”

That hasn’t been the only hassle. Watercare has taken most of the year to fix a problem with its new water meters for the development. These had been installed between two busy driveways. The boxes broke due to the number of vans, utes and cars travelling in this heavy-use area.

Supplied The grass in the park is now too long to walk on, and too boggy to be mowed, and there is an open drain running along the fence line.

Supplied The development comprises three five-bedroom homes over two stories. The houses are built to Homestar 7 criteria and have disabled access.

Pouring the driveway became a challenge due to the condition of the water meter box. After several months, four Watercare workers turned up in two utes to stare down the hole, and Merriman says it was finally fixed it after that visit, and a more appropriate box with a strong lid was fitted.

But Watercare is still sending emails and demanding explanations for the extra costs, which are already detailed in former emails.

Merriman says she is endeavouring to “lift the bar” for social housing. She is building three five-bedroom Homestar 7 homes with disabled access, which will be tenanted by clients of Penina Trust, a Pacific community wellness trust in South Auckland. The units have been designed by TOA Architects.

But the lack of communication with the authorities has her frustrated. Her emails to the council are frequently not acknowledged.

Supplied The townhouses are big enough to cater to large families and multiple generations.

‘I drive a 2010 Peugeot 207 that cost me $6000’

“This whole building houses work is hard. We don’t need to fight each other. We just need to work together. Why do I have to go to the media to get a response?

“Everything stops with the developer, but everyone is giving their all on this site – the workers are all contractors running their own businesses. People like to have a go at developers, but most of us are just surviving, and not driving flash cars. I drive a 2010 Peugeot 207 that cost me $6000 a few years ago. With the back seats down, it doubles as a ute.”

Merriman is particularly keen to improve social housing in South Auckland, and says TOA Architects brought local iwi to view the development last week, as a potential model for other papakāinga projects.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Developer Kirsty Merriman featured in an earlier story on Stuff, when she was able to recover stolen plants using Apple AirTags. (Video first screened in April, 2022)

Council proposes solution this week

Stuff contacted the council for comment late last week, and early evening on Tuesday, August 15, Merriman received an email from the council detailing how the problem would be fixed.

The new area manager Operations for Papakura and Manurewa, Alex Overwater-Davis, said he had been reviewing the correspondence and remedial works that have taken place over the past year, and, following consultation, has approved works to be undertaken to fix the problem.

These involve excavating a trench 30m long by 1m wide by 300mm deep; a core drill through 150mm hole through the existing SW chamber; the laying of new 150mm drainage coil with sock; backfilling the trench with gap 20 100mm and top soil; and placing gabion rocks to control water flow.

He said, “This has been raised as an urgent job and the work itself will take less than a week. I would anticipate, weather and plant availability permitting, this to be carried out within the next several weeks.”

Merriman hopes the work will be done before handover in around six weeks.