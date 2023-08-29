'It feels like I’m constantly on holiday' - why we live on a boat

Auckland couple Charlene and Dave Nunes feel like they're always on holiday.

Being rocked to sleep in the gentle waters of Auckland’s Bayswater Marina is just one thing Charlene and Dave Nunes​ love about living full-time on a yacht.

The couple, in their 50s, have been living aboard their 44ft Hartley Fijian yacht, Offagen, for three and a half years after the self-described “lifelong boaties” decided on a massive lifestyle change.

They both continue to work full-time, Charlene as an events manager and Dave as a software team manager, but the weekends are their own to explore the region.

They often get away to “reasonably close spots”, Dave says, such as Waiheke Island, Rangitoto Island and Kawau Island, sometimes meeting up with other live-aboards from the marina.

Supplied The couple living the good life at Bon Accord Harbour, with Kawau island in the background.

Last year, after doing a $120,000 renovation on their floating home (initial outlay $70,000), they sailed for nearly six months around Northland.

Their favourite times were had over six weeks at Whangaroa and enjoying the azure seas surrounding the Cavalli Islands.

It was “stunning beauty”, Dave says. “We mostly lived off of the sea, only grabbed food from our freezers when we were getting sick of seafood.”

Charlene says she loves getting back to nature. “You’re not bound by time, you’re bound by the weather. You’re in tune with the weather and the tides and you kind of follow that. It’s back to basics.”

Supplied Looking down on the Nunes’ boat from the Duke’s Nose, Lane Cove, Whangaroa Harbour.

Supplied “Stunning” scenery, such as this sunset over Cavalli Islands, is an attraction of boat life.

Their boat has two double rooms (cabins); single bathroom with shower, basin and toilet; and a second toilet; a small lounge (Salon) which can seat five people; and a small kitchen (galley) with oven, stove, fridge, freezer and sink.

Dave says it feels about the same size as the two-bedroom apartment they rented before moving aboard.

Supplied Bayswater Marina currently has 50 live-aboards on 36 boats.

After the couple bought the boat, they renovated the lounge and one bathroom, and added solar panels with battery storage.

They had originally intended to work longer and buy a “blue water” boat so they could sail the world but downsized their plans once Covid hit, and they realised they were happy enough just sailing around New Zealand.

“It was just a case of we wanted to get on with it,” Dave says. “We were spending a lot of time saving towards this goal, and realised it was a lot more than we needed.”

Supplied Being able to get out on the water on kayaks, here at Lane Cove, Whangaroa Harbour, is a bonus of boat life.

The Nunes have two adult children, who both live in Auckland.

“They love spending time with us on the boat,” Charlene says. “Our son-in-law loves fishing, swimming, kayaking so they try to see if they can sneak away with us often.”

Charlene is also a keen fisher, often catching snapper, kahawai, gurnard, or tuna.

Dave says they enjoy socialising with the other live-aboards, of which there are 50 across 36 boats at Bayswater Marina. (At Hobsonville Marina, further up Waitemata Harbour, 96 people live onboard 88 boats.)

“We tend to congregate, meet up, have a barby, either on someone’s boat, or in the marina lounge some Sundays. We might meet up somewhere on a weekend trip to places like Waiheke, Rangitoto, Kawau Island.”

Supplied The couple say the marina community is very sociable.

Bayswater Marina manager Kim Passmore says the marina is open to more people living onboard, and says it “creates such a nice community”. “Everyone looks after each other”.

She says what makes it an attractive proposition is that the commute to Auckland CBD is easy by ferry, there are good schools in the area (Bayswater Primary, Belmont Primary and Intermediate, and Takapuna Grammar), the marina has 24/7 security, and it offers amenities such as a lounge, kids’ play area, library for swapping books, vegetable garden, and office space.

“We love animals too,” she says, saying there are currently about six dogs and one cat living aboard.

“We worked hard on our policy to allow it because people after Covid need the comfort of an animal.”

The Nunes love their floating home so much that spending too much time on dry land makes them uncomfortable.

“We were house-sitting for a family and we couldn’t wait for them to get back so we could move back to the boat,” Charlene says.

Supplied Charlene Nunes had not sailed before the couple bought their 44 foot Hartley.

Dave says he loves the community, and also that he can make his home “where I want to when I want to”.

“The thing that’s most attractive about this lifestyle is that it’s a floating caravan: We get to move our home most weekends.

“It feels like I’m constantly on holiday.”

Supplied Robberton Island, Bay of Islands – where the couple sailed in 2022.

Facts about Bayswater Marina

Currently have 50 live-aboards on 36 boats

Daily live aboard levy on top of rent is $11.20 per person per day, school-age children free

Up to two small pets allowed with prior approval

Showers cost $2, laundry $4 per cycle

Fixed pump-out facility on fuel pier – free of charge

Petrol and diesel available 24/7

Power – all boats to have electrical warrant of fitness and tagged lead. Power rate is 45c/KW

Marina lounge with Sky TV, computers, space to relax and to work, a kids’ area; shared library.

