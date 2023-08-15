Devonport villa with own beach and jetty to sell 'under RV'

One to consider if you're a Lotto winner this weekend - a five-bedroom waterfront house in Stanley Point, Devonport with a self-contained cottage, boardwalk and jetty.

Waterfront properties in Stanley Point, Devonport that have a view back to the city are prized real estate, but few come with their own jetty and a beach.

This property in Stanley Point Rd is such a rare offering, and listing agent Victoria Bidwell of Bayleys Takapuna says it will sell under the $6.15 million RV.

Despite appearances the five-bedroom house is just 12 years old, and is a replica villa on a 1404m² section that runs from the street right down to the water – another rarity in the area. But there are two houses on the site; the second being a fully self-contained two-bedroom cottage at the front with its own private outlook.

Supplied The front of this replica villa in Devonport is defined by symmetry and formal landscaping, while at the rear there is a much more relaxed feel.

“The house and cottage have been built to a very high standard,” Bidwell says. “And it’s very rare to find a property like this, neither on with its own wooden steps down to the water, boardwalk and jetty.”

The agent says the owners are selling because they are building a smaller home for their retirement, and are prepared to meet the market.

BAYLEYS Sunbathing on the jetty - these Devonport residents make the most of the waterfront location.

BAYLEYS Steps lead down to a boardwalk, beach and jetty.

In keeping with modern lifestyles, the house has double glazing, central heating and triple garaging. There are three living rooms; floors are heart timber; and each of the five bedrooms has its own bathroom, and most have water views.

The architect has also ensured the family living room enjoys the same views. This space flows out through French doors to a huge deck beside a pōhutukawa tree, and is ideal for outdoor entertaining. A gas fire provides warmth at night.

Other special features include a large wet room and outdoor shower for beach-goers and water sports.

The property, at 13 Stanley Point Rd, Devonport, Auckland, is for sale by negotiation.

Other waterfront sales in Devonport over the past year include 15 Arawa Ave, Cheltenham, which sold for $9 million in December. Another one on the same beachfront sold last year for $8.3 million.

BAYLEYS The 1404sqm property is a rare find in the suburb, because it runs from the road right through to the water.

BAYLEYS/Stuff A gas fire ensures the outdoor living area is enjoyable through all seasons.

Supplied Most bedrooms also maximise the stunning position.

BAYLEYS Heart timber floors feature throughout the main living area.

BAYLEYS Timber cabinetry is in keeping with the traditional villa character.

BAYLEYS This bedroom also opens to a deck.

Bayleys The two-bedroom self-contained cottage provides an income if desired.

