Otago architecture winners showcase best design in ADNZ awards

This stunning Queenstown house designed by Kelly Rush of Krush Architecture won the regional ADNZ award for a New Home over 300m2.

Beautiful homes continue to compete with the magnificent Otago scenery in this year’s ADNZ regional awards, and the winners highlight the best of the best.

Winner of the award for a New Home over 300m² in the Otago/Southland 2023 Regional ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards is Lakeside Estates, designed by Kelly Rush of Krush Architecture.

Rush designed a large single-storey home on the outskirts of Queenstown that complements the surrounding natural environment. The design maximises breathtaking views over Lake Wakatipu in one direction and a magnificent backdrop of The Remarkables in the other.

Maxi Images Lakeside Estate in Queenstown, by Kelly Rush, features twisted roofs, at various heights and gradients to mimic the ridgeline of the mountains beyond.

Twisted roofs, at various heights and slopes, mimic the ridgeline of the mountains beyond. Claddings with similar colour tones were selected to create a home that fits in with the surrounding environment.

The judges noted the large project is on a “fantastic site with stunning views”. “This project makes the most of the site by breaking the volume down into separate chunks that keep the roofline from soaring too high.

“Careful daylighting and night lighting allow glimpses of the lake and mountains, while carefully placed timber cladding allow this lakeside property to sit comfortably on the site.

Maxi Images Clerestory windows maximise light and mountain views.

Maxi Images/Stuff The large home is on the outskirts of Queenstown.

“There is a generous interplay of spaces and forms that enable extensive living areas to co-exist with the expansive landscape, while internally, rooms include a theatre to keep the occupants entertained at night.”

Another project to catch the judges 'eye was a brilliant red house in Wānaka titled Heights Whare, by Virginia Barlow, of VBA Limited.

The project won the Regional Award for New Home up to 150m², Regional Award for Resene Colour in Design and Regional ADNZ Resene Kaitiakitanga Award.

Mickey Ross Photography Heights Whare, by Virginia Barlow of VBA, won the Regional Award for a New Home up to 150m2, Regional Award for Resene Colour in Design, and Regional ADNZ Resene Kaitiakitanga Award.

Heights Whare evokes a mountain hut, and sits on a 492m² section. The designer says the brief was to create a compact, accessible, “forever” home that was oriented for optimal solar gain and views while also providing shelter from the prevailing north-easterly winds.

A balance was sought between achieving a Certified PHI Low Energy Building, designing for the site conditions, giving a sense of spaciousness in the small footprint, and budget constraints. The end result is an efficient and economical thermal envelope that provides a unique layout for the clients and the site.

The judges noted this project stands out, not just by virtue of its brilliant red colour scheme, but by the careful design using Passive House principles.

Mickey Ross Photography There's a distinct Mid-century feel to the interior, which features timber floors and a ply ceiling in the living area.

“A simple two-bedroom plan with a slight twist, the super-thick, super-insulated timber walls are sheltered by deep overhangs. Triple-glazed timber windows are an unusual element on this project, although will soon be common throughout this region, while here they have been designed with close attention to the thermal bridging.

“This scheme for the Heights Whare shows that Passive House can be both bold and beautiful, while also saving money and reducing operational carbon use to a minimum.”

Oregon, a Queenstown house designed by Aaron Jones of Urbanfunction, won the Regional Award for a New Home between 150m² and 300m².

Steve Entwhistle Oregon, a Queenstown house designed by Aaron Jones of Urbanfunction, won the Regional Award for a New Home between 150m2 and 300m2.

Steve Entwhistle Contrasting wall colours add intimacy to the family living area of the Oregon house.

A sustainable and modern home designed for a young family, situated on a sloping site with breathtaking views of Lake Wakatipu, the compact 140m² footprint maximises space for living, work-from-home needs and international family guests.

The materials and finishes chosen prioritise durability and low maintenance with charred larch timber cladding, raw concrete block and grey brickwork emanating earthy tones. Sustainability is a core focus, with locally sourced timber, super-insulated walls, LED lighting and hydronic ceiling panels for energy-efficient temperature control.

Steve Entwhistle Window seats in the family living area maximise space.

Hunter Crescent holiday home in Wānaka, by Jonathan Moore, Moore Architecture, won the Regional Award for Residential Alterations and Additions.

The three-bedroom house was extended upstairs to include two extra bedrooms and ensuite. Other rooms have been modernised with new layouts and fittings. The ground floor has a generous cosy living space with a new central kitchen area that is the hub of the home.

The judges praised the picturesque saltbox roofline that’s reminiscent of Cape Cod American architecture. “The new alteration beautifully mirrors the garage form, creating a courtyard enclosure that protects from sun and wind in this unrelenting alpine environment.

Marina Mathews Hunter Crescent holiday home in Wanaka, by Jonathan Moore, Moore Architecture, won the Regional Award for Residential Alterations and Additions.

“The compatible volumes straddling each side of the courtyard are sympathetic and in dialogue with each other.

“The composition is brought to life by pared back materiality, restrained textures, and an elegantly mature aesthetic evocative of Scandinavian influences. Sustainability features including additional insulation, thermal breaks, high performance window joinery, and low emissions burner are all critical to ensure longevity in the Central Otago context.

Patrick Dodson Matt Anderson-Stewart of MAS Architecture was Highly Commended for Kingston Hut.

Patrick Dodson Natural materials feature throughout the interior of Kingston Hut.

Full list of winners

Oregon, Queenstown, designed by Aaron Jones of Urbanfunction

Kingston Hut, Queenstown, designed by Matt Anderson-Stewart of MAS Architecture

Waihōpai House, Waihōpai, designed by Matt Anderson-Stewart of MAS Architecture

Heights Whare, Wānaka, designed by Virginia Barlow of VBA

Thirty Three Highland, Inverurie, designed by Nathan Shearing of Fat Hippo Design Group

Lakeside Estates, Queenstown, designed by Kelly Rush of Krush Architecture

Hunter Crescent, Wānaka, designed by Jonathan Moore of Moore Architecture td

Black Box?, Dunedin, designed by Bevan Wood of Eco Workshop Architectural Studio

Waimea Revival, Gore, designed by Phil Checketts of AdMore Designs

Claremont Street Alterations/Additions, Dunedin, designed by Nathan Taylor of Taylored Spaces

Driftaway holiday park, Queenstown, designed by Ant Jackson of Immersion Architecture

Wakari School Staged Redevelopment, Dunedin, designed by Cameron Grindlay of Dwelling Architectural Design

Bendigo Cabins, Bendigo, designed by Richie Pearce of Immersion Architecture

James Allan Driftaway, a holiday park in Queenstown designed by Ant Jackson of Immersion Architecture, won the ADNZ Regional Award for Commercial Architecture.

All winners of regional awards are finalists in the National ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards. The national winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on 27 October in Wellington.