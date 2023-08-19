'Back to basics' cabins in the hills capture the imagination

This is one of two small cabins designed by Richie Pearce of Immersion Architecture in collaboration with Libby Morgan. Bendigo Cabins, in the Clutha Basin, Central Otago, have won a regional ADNZ High Commended award for Architectural Spaces and Structures.

There’s something incredibly appealing about a wee cabin in the hills, and this one is no exception.

It doesn’t just appeal to travellers who come to rest up, and (literally) soak up the scenery, but also the judges of the 2023 Regional ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards for the Otago/Southland region.

Defined by simplicity, the interior provides the basics - "everything you need and nothing you don't".

There are actually two cabins, which have been designed to provide a unique short-term accommodation experience on a 4ha rocky outcrop in the Clutha Basin, Central Otago. They have been conceptualised as timeless relics in the landscape, reminiscent of the gold-mining ruins that dot the local area.

The designer says the form of each cabin is a deliberately uncomplicated box, sheathed in charred larch weatherboards – evocative of the naturally blackened kanuka that covers the site.

“The cabins are orientated lengthways to the view, minimising the silhouette against the skyline, and further allaying their unnatural presence in the landscape.

“They slope ever so gently forward, towards the precipice, perched over the rocks on an expressed subfloor of bolted post-and-beam structures evocative of mine shaft or water race construction.”

Pearce says the cabins are deliberately small, but comfortable and fully self-sufficient. The amenities are minimal. Reduced to the bare necessity.

“The queen bed is tucked up on a plinth, set back and overlooking the small seating area, allowing a view from under the sheets. Twin face sliders tuck away to dissolve the boundary between building and landscape further.”

Acorn Photography From a distance, it's easy to see how private the accommodation is.

Acorn Photography The exterior features charred larch weatherboards. The plumbed bathtub is mounted within the lower deck.

A small ensuite is tucked inconspicuously around the corner. “Everything you need and nothing you don’t,” the designer says.

The judges described the cabins as “sculptural and empathetic” to their rocky surroundings.

“The uncomplicated box-form houses basic functions of sleeping, eating and living, wrapped in a restrained and rustic material palette. This award recognises the successful outcome and the geographical and services challenges.”