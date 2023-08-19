Beach houses take big wins in Waikato Master Builders awards

Check out the three key winners in the 2023 Waikato Master Builders House of the Year awards.

A multi-million dollar holiday home built on a difficult site in Ferry Landing, Cooks Beach has taken out a major award in the Waikato Registered Master Builders House of the Year awards.

SJR Builders won the Waikato Supreme House of the Year over $1 million award, plus the New Home over $4 million category, Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award, and a Gold Award for the project.

In announcing the award the judges said the unassuming street view belies the grandeur and intricacy of the beautiful home.

Supplied This large house in Ferry Landing, Cooks Beach, built by SJR Builders, has won the Waikato Supreme House of the Year over $1 million award, plus the New Home over $4 million category.

“Perched on a cliff overlooking the ocean, the site posed a formidable challenge for both designers and builders. To create the retaining walls and house piles, SJR Builders were challenged with excavating vast amounts of soil, and skilfully boring 8m down to bedrock.”

The house spans three levels, with the lower portion featuring a waterproofed underground concrete bedroom wing, while the upper levels have structural steel and timber framing.

Supplied The builders needed to drill 8m into bedrock to secure the house, which is on a difficult, steep site.

Supplied The judges said navigating the difficult access to the underground concrete bedroom wing required exceptional skill.

Natural timbers, including cedar cladding and ceilings, and locally sourced stone feature throughout, subtly blending the home with the surrounding environment. “Superior craftsmanship is evident in the flawless finishes and fittings, making this home a deserving category winner,” the judges said.

FV Design and Build won the Waikato Supreme House of the Year under $1 million award for a home in Raglan. This project also won the Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000 - $1 million category, Outdoor Living Excellence Award and a Gold Award.

The house replaces an original family bach, and features three levels. The judges noted the increased ceiling height at the front of the house adds a dynamic touch to the architectural composition.

Supplied FV Design and Build won the Waikato Supreme House of the Year under $1 million award for this home in Raglan.

The location, with a view of Raglan Harbour, is also a significant feature – the house nestles beneath two magnificent old pōhutukawa trees, creating the perfect setting for the award-winning outdoor living area.

“The unified integration of outdoor spaces and decks with each room enhances the overall attraction,” the judges said.

This project was also a complex build, notably for the roof, which features internal gutters and downpipes. And the judges said the application of random width and thickness cedar cladding “is executed to a high standard and demonstrates a keen attention to detail”.

Supplied Louvres on the Raglan home control sun and wind.

Supplied The Raglan house also won the Outdoor Living Excellence Award.

Timber also features inside, where interior walls are lined with plywood with fine negative detailing. A special feature is a hidden floor-to-ceiling door in the dining room, which leads to the bedroom wing.

GD Pringle Building won the Waikato Supreme Renovation of the Year, Renovation up to $750,000 category, and a Gold Award for a home in Cambridge.

The judges said they were wowed by this home renovation: “It has been remodelled so well throughout its exterior and interior, it’s near impossible to distinguish the work undertaken.”

Supplied Renovations to this Cambridge home gave GD Pringle Building the Waikato Supreme Renovation of the Year award.

They noted the character of the simple, small bungalow has been retained, but the house has been transformed. A veranda was added to the front of the house, walls were removed, and an exterior wall straightened during the rebuild.

“Other new additions include the kitchen, laundry, ensuite, and bathroom, which effortlessly blend in, making it challenging to differentiate old from new. The preservation and reinstallation of ceiling panels, with the creation of matching cornices, demonstrates the builders’ commitment to authenticity.

“Reused doors, renovated architraves, and skirtings add to the overall result, discretely hiding any visible trace of the alterations made. And the implementation of the matching matai tongue-and-groove flooring, and the construction of new windows and relocation of existing ones, showcases the builders’ skill.”

The full list of winning projects can be viewed on the Master Builders House of the Year website.

Supplied/Stuff The builders ensured there was a seamless interface between old and new.

Supplied/Stuff Multiple solar panels are a feature of this house by Versatile Homes and Building Hamilton. The project, in Kakahi, Taumaranui won the APL Environmental and Sustainable Excellence Award, Volume/Group Housing New Home up to $500,000 category, and a Gold Award.