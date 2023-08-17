Huge demand for new build in old suburb; it sold for $4.925 million

This new build at 16A Fife St Westmere sold in six days following a pre-auction offer of $4.925 million.

In just six days, around 75 people saw through a new build in Westmere, Auckland, and the house that was scheduled for auction at the end of this month sold for $4.925 million this week.

Listing agent Cristina Casares of Bayleys Ponsonby says interest was unprecedented. “As soon as it went online, we had calls and private viewings. It was quite amazing.

“We had other people wanting to put in pre-auction offers, and could have had multiple offers, but the client decided to work with the person who put in the first offer. That offer was conditional on the property being withdrawn from the market, and the vendors accepted it.”

BAYLEYS The two-storey stand-alone house sits on a 320sqm site close to the water and Cox's Bay Reserve.

Casares says it helped that the house was “unique” for Westmere, an older suburb next to Herne Bay. “It is a stand-alone brand-new house built to a very high standard, with top-quality materials and finishes, double garaging and internal access. Most new homes in the city are townhouses or terrace houses.”

And the agent says the market is “definitely changing”. “There have been quite a lot of people sitting and waiting for a long time. Some have been renting and waiting for the right house, or the right time to buy. And now the OCR does not seem to be going up any more, the market is moving.”

BAYLEYS/Stuff Designed by Studio John Irving Architects, the house has a slatted timber screen on the street elevation.

BAYLEYS There's an easy flow to the outdoor living area from both informal and formal living areas.

Casares also says interest was fuelled by a supply problem – there simply aren’t enough properties of this quality on the market.

“We ran a strong marketing campaign, with good photos and video, and a strong online presence. We had people coming in from all areas of Auckland who had seen the property on their social media feeds.”

The 235m² house, at 61a Fife St, was designed by award-winning Studio John Irving Architects and described by Casares as “flawless”, with “superb indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces”, and sea views.

BAYLEYS The kitchen is defined by an extra-long island. There is a large pantry behind.

BAYLEYS The house features oak flooring, ducted air conditioning and double glazing.

There are four bedrooms, two living areas, two bathrooms and a powder room. No expense was spared in the kitchen, which features Miele and Bosch appliances, a long slate island and generous scullery.

The house is also future-proofed, being wired for solar panels. It has ducted air conditioning and an EV charger. Other special features include oak flooring, and a “breathtaking” main suite with views across Cox’s Bay Reserve to the water.

The CoreLogic median value for Westmere is $2.45m, down from its February 2022 peak of $2.93m, but not really changed for all of 2023.