Original '60s house selling for first time ever has first-home buyers scrambling

This totally original house in New Windsor, built in 1962, has stayed in the family all this time, and is hardly altered from the day they moved in. A mature cypress tree stands guard beside the carport, which is next to a workshop behind the green doors.

There are some who want to flip it, and younger people desperate to claim it for a family home. Who will win?

This Mid-century three-bedroom house in New Windsor, Auckland, has changed hardly at all since it was built in 1962, and it has been in the same family all this time, says listing agent Anne Duncan of Ray White Mt Albert.

Which means it still has many of its original wallpapers and the original kitchen with its different coloured cupboard doors in cheerful shades of orange and yellow.

And yes, it’s a time warp, and that’s a big part of its charm - it hasn’t been messed with in the past 60 years.

RAY WHITE The original concrete terrace remains, although the stairs are in need of repair.

It has been lived in by a mum and dad, who have both passed away now, and a daughter, now in care. So it’s time for a new owner to take it on, and Duncan says there is no shortage of eager buyers.

“Most of the people I show through are young first-home buyers, and they don’t want to see it flipped,” she says. “In fact, some of the kids are really excited by it. They love the house and the full site (627m²), and the fact that it is in a quiet cul-de-sac.

“But it is absolutely original. The only thing the owners have changed was to make the bathroom user-friendly for disabled access.”

RAY WHITE The front door opens into the spacious living room.

RAY WHITE Different pastel-coloured bricks define the fireplace surround. Sliding doors open into the dining area beyond.

Outside is also unchanged. There is an old Hills Hoist clothesline, concrete-edged flower and vege gardens, moss-covered fruit trees, a garden seat, carport, and some broken steps down from the terrace to the grass.

But this small house does come with a great outlook over a pretty local park, and you can even glimpse a little of the harbour beyond.

The property, at 14 Brydon Place, New Windsor, has a 2021 RV of $1.45 million. But anything can happen on auction day, which is August 30, 2023.

RAY WHITE The kitchen is also original, and appears to feature Formica benchtops, and a pass-through to the dining area - common features in homes built in the '50s and '60s.

RAY WHITE There's a view out the kitchen window, across a park to Mt Albert.

RAY WHITE A small amount of built-in furniture remains.

RAY WHITE Check out the scenic wallpaper in this room. It may well be worth preserving.

RAY WHITE There's an old Hills Hoist clothesline that still dries clothes brilliantly.

RAY WHITE Concrete-edged flower gardens provide mowing strips.

RAY WHITE The elevated setting ensures there is a view across the park.