Original '60s house selling for first time ever has first-home buyers scrambling
There are some who want to flip it, and younger people desperate to claim it for a family home. Who will win?
This Mid-century three-bedroom house in New Windsor, Auckland, has changed hardly at all since it was built in 1962, and it has been in the same family all this time, says listing agent Anne Duncan of Ray White Mt Albert.
Which means it still has many of its original wallpapers and the original kitchen with its different coloured cupboard doors in cheerful shades of orange and yellow.
And yes, it’s a time warp, and that’s a big part of its charm - it hasn’t been messed with in the past 60 years.
It has been lived in by a mum and dad, who have both passed away now, and a daughter, now in care. So it’s time for a new owner to take it on, and Duncan says there is no shortage of eager buyers.
“Most of the people I show through are young first-home buyers, and they don’t want to see it flipped,” she says. “In fact, some of the kids are really excited by it. They love the house and the full site (627m²), and the fact that it is in a quiet cul-de-sac.
“But it is absolutely original. The only thing the owners have changed was to make the bathroom user-friendly for disabled access.”
Outside is also unchanged. There is an old Hills Hoist clothesline, concrete-edged flower and vege gardens, moss-covered fruit trees, a garden seat, carport, and some broken steps down from the terrace to the grass.
But this small house does come with a great outlook over a pretty local park, and you can even glimpse a little of the harbour beyond.
The property, at 14 Brydon Place, New Windsor, has a 2021 RV of $1.45 million. But anything can happen on auction day, which is August 30, 2023.