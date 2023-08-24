Ultimate Parnell cottage 'do-up' is prime real estate

This tiny cottage in Alberon St, Parnell is desperate for some love, and it's all about location - the median value here is $1.92 million.

One of Auckland’s most sought-after inner-city suburbs, Parnell has a CoreLogic median value of $1.92 million, which means you are unlikely to over-capitalise doing up this wee beauty in Alberon Street.

The square-fronted villa has been owned by the same person for the past 60 years, and as the listing says, “it’s been many years since looking its best”. Unsurprisingly, it appears to be the most neglected house in the street. Although someone has begun the process of Gib-stopping inside.

It would have been built as a simple 74m² workingman’s cottage in the 1900s, although the first owner on the title is listed as Emily Eliza Mackie, a widow.

At just 253m² the section is small, but it does have the advantage of backing onto Alberon Reserve, which ensures it’s a lush, leafy setting – the reserve is believed to have one of New Zealand’s finest palm collections. There is also an ancient tree on the street verge that may well be as old as the house.

Listing agents Michele Ballinger and Wendy Sadd of Barfoot & Thompson Greenlane say in their listing the current configuration offers either three bedrooms and one living area or two bedrooms and two living areas. The kitchen and bathroom are in an old lean-to at the rear, which faces north.

Trade Me Gib-stopping work has begun inside. The native timber flooring appears in good condition.

Trade Me This room would have been the original kitchen with a coal range.

Character features include the original native timber floors and back-to-back fireplaces – one would have been the kitchen coal range back in the day. The house also has stairs leading up to an undeveloped attic space offering further renovation potential.

The property is in a Residential – Single House zone, so the neighbours won’t be seeing townhouses sprout up on the site.

This property, at 7 Alberon Street, Parnell has an RV of $1.875 million. Most of the neighbouring houses are valued at well over $2m, with one at $4.5m and another at $3.83m.

The property goes to auction on September 13, 2023.

Trade Me The old lean-to at the rear currently accommodates a tiny kitchen and bathroom.

Trade Me There is scope for an extension at the rear, as neighbouring houses have done.

Trade Me The location is one of the most sought-after in the city, being close to the city, parks and the waterfront.