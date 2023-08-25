Women on the tools: New build will feature all-women tradies

From design right through to handover, this Fletcher Living house will be worked on by an all-female crew of tradies, consultants and managers.

Women only need apply – the crew on a new build in Whenuapai, Auckland is all-female, highly experienced, and raring to go.

They’ve gathered on site in their high-vis vests and steel caps for the official launch of the project, a Fletcher Living initiative, and they can be readily identified by their team logos – bricklayers, electricians, engineers, builders. There’s a fair number of male supporters here too, but it’s the women who are getting all the jobs on this site.

Fletcher Living says the project, a large, two-storey, four-bedroom home, is set to challenge stereotypes by providing female tradespeople with a platform to show what is possible, and to encourage women interested in a career in building and construction to give it a go.

Artist's perspective/Stuff Presently, just a large concrete slab on site, this four-bedroom home in Whenuapai, Auckland, is being built by an all-women crew and expected to be ready for hard landscaping by Christmas.

The women love the idea of an all-female crew – most of them have been working in a male-dominated industry for many years. And, according to Statistics New Zealand, only 15% of people employed in construction are women.

The woman behind the BUILDhers project is Fletcher Living branch manager North Auckland, Aurelie Le Gall. She says finding enough women to fill each role needed has been difficult.

“We’ve put a lot of time and effort into working with our networks to get the word out there to find women for each job. We are emphatic that there will be no compromise on quality or duration on the build, and honestly, it's been hard sourcing a female crew, with the necessary experience.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Fletcher Living branch manager Aurelie Le Gall (left) and site manager Jasmin Lawrence are heading the team, which features women through every stage of the build, from design to handover.

“But we also see this as an opportunity to give female apprentices a boost. They will be asked to take on more responsibility than they would usually get while being mentored by more experienced builders.”

Overseeing everything on a day-to-day basis is site manager Jasmin Lawrence, who has been driving the recruitment for the past two-and-a-half years, and considers the project “a milestone in history”. And she sees it as a chance for women to gain vital experience at all levels.

“I am very pro leadership roles for women, purely because we need more women in leadership roles – we are good at seeing the bigger picture. However, for the younger generation coming through I think it’s paramount to be on the tools. Because, one, your body’s ready to go – you want something active that keeps you in peak fitness and gets you eating well and out there with a really good social group. And, two, you are qualified if you want to go into management at a later date.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The women brickies from TS Bricklayers are looking forward to working on the project.

Plumber Billie McDonnell of South Auckland Plumbing, who recently shared the NIWAC Tradeswoman of the Year Award with Christchurch plumber Ella Star, is already on the job. McDonnell, who has been working in the industry for six-and-a-half years, says she was saving for a farming course and then decided to follow her father’s footsteps and become a plumber. “I signed up for my apprenticeship and never looked back. It’s really cool to be a part of this project.”

‘Because you’re a chick... they just watch you’

McDonnell says being a woman in an industry dominated by men “has its challenges”. “But I love it. I enjoy working with the boys. The boys that I work with – they’re like my brothers; they look after me.

“Every so often, I have issues with other trades. They get really excited because there’s a female on site. All eyes are on you, all the time. A guy could be doing the same thing I am, but because you’re a chick they find it a lot more interesting, and they just watch you.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Builder Melanie Henshaw (left) and plumber Billie McDonnell (NIWAC Tradeswoman of the Year) have both signed up to work on the project.

Builder Melanie Henshaw moved into construction in 2020 after 10 years in corporate finance. She now works with her husband’s business because she “wanted to give the tools a go”.

“If you’re a woman in trade, and you push through like Billie has, you’re not really going to be pushed away by somebody being ‘a man’. You don’t even think about it on the job site. You’re just colleagues.”

Qualified roof installer Liz Watson of Stone Roofing, a subcontractor for Aspect Roofing, is another recruit. Watson, who owns her own roofing business in Waikato, got in contact as soon as she heard about BUILDhers.

“Part of the attraction of taking part in this legacy build was to be able to show that women can do one of the most difficult of all trades, ‘roofing’, and that women can do anything – if they can see it, they can do it,” Watson says.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Women tradespeople turned up en masse to the launch of the project, along with many of their male colleagues.

“What I’m most looking forward to is working alongside all the other female tradies, and then at the end looking back with pride at the new precedent we will have set. That will be epic.”

Sustainability a key focus

The project is also putting sustainability is also to the fore. Fletcher Living says waste management is a priority and the project aims to set an example for the future. All materials on site will be subject to stringent processes to minimise waste and maximise recycling – there will be eight cameras on site recording waste operations.

Nicola Tagiston, head of sustainability, says the team is targeting “a phenomenal 90% diversion away from landfill” on the build.

Artist's perspective This is a render of the open-plan family living area in the house.

Le Gall says they don’t plan for this project to be one-off: “The industry’s got a lot to offer. We want to inspire women, young girls that are out of school that might hear about this amazing project, and get to see some of the amazing women we’re going to showcase throughout the build, and think, ‘aah, I could do that’.”

The project is expected to be ready for hard landscaping by Christmas, and the house will be listed for sale in the New Year. Progress can be followed on the website: www.buildhers.co.nz.