Tiny house show's Bryce Langston talks of 'luxury' after a life on the road

Bryce Langston and Rasa Percud spend their time travelling the world telling the stories of other tiny home owners in their Living Big in a Tiny House show. This is their own tiny home in Auckland, shortly to be moved to the Coromandel Peninsula.

It took a lockdown to force the founder of the Living Big in a Tiny House show to put down roots. Bryce Langston and partner Rasa Pescud were grounded in 2020, returning home to New Zealand and setting themselves up in their own tiny house on family land in Auckland.

And, despite the fact he couldn’t travel to film and photograph tiny houses all around the world, Langston says he was OK about it: “I live in rental cars and motels, so it was good to be grounded for a while, and have a home base. Because of our [nomadic] lifestyle, Rasa and I haven’t had the opportunity to accumulate a lot of things, so a tiny house is quite a luxury space for us.”

Langston has just released a new book, Living Big in a Tiny House, published by Potton & Burton. It’s a follow-up to his first edition released five years ago. This edition adds many new tiny houses and their owners, and details anything and everything a potential owner might need to know about tiny home living – from design and regulations to composting toilets.

But it’s the people he has met on his journey, their tales and their character-filled homes that enchant. And Langston, who has been telling their stories for the past 10 years has come to treasure the ethos of tiny home living himself.

“It’s the root of so much I do,” he says. “It’s discovering that what is really important to me in life is not ‘things’. It’s the people and the experience – the things we do in the world, not the material facade that has been sold to us, which is always finite.

“I look at this job as an absolute dream. I meet the most amazing, incredible people. When I started this, I felt I had met my ‘tribe’. They tend to be non-material people, who, quite aside from building tiny homes, are doing remarkable things. I feel incredibly lucky to get to tell their amazing stories.”

Tiny home living is ‘empowering’

Langston talks about how much people change when they make the move. “People are empowered by tiny home living when life is no longer a struggle – when you are not figuring out how to pay the rent or mortgage. I have never met anyone living in a tiny home who hated their job.”

He says tiny houses have evolved over the past 10 years. The number of DIY homes has dropped as more and more tiny home manufacturers set up business. And there is a clear move towards a more modern, streamlined aesthetic, which is evident in the new builds showcased in the book. And many owners have been able to save money to secure their future.

“A lot of people we first met were leasing land, and now some of those same people are purchasing land for themselves. Generally, the owners we meet are a mix of people leasing land and landowners.”

Rasa Pescud/Bryce Langston Despite the small space, the couple have all the home comforts, including a small woodburner.

He notes it is not difficult to find land to lease – people with land available are often happy to earn a little income by leasing a plot, and there is now a website, Landshare, where people can advertise.

Langston also believes tiny house living has become “more of a middle-class thing”. “With the housing affordability crisis and the incredible shift in the cost of housing over the past 10 years, we are seeing it become more mainstream.

“And it’s an interesting paradigm – it’s not cheap to get into a tiny home any more. It is now looked as something aspirational, rather than inspirational.”

For himself and Rasa, the past three years have given them time to enjoy a slower pace of life – they’ve been able to plant a garden and watch it grow. But they are moving their tiny house to Coromandel shortly, where they have bought land north of Tairua.

Their tiny house, which they call The Seed of Life, has a 15m² footprint and cost around $100,000, but Langston says they took several years to complete it. That figure includes labour costs and the solar power system.

“That makes the home about one tenth the cost of the average home in Auckland, unquestionably making it a really affordable option.

Rasa Percud/Bryce Langston Living Big in a Tiny House is released on September 29, 2023; stairs leading to the mezzanine bedroom provide storage.

“I designed the Seed of Life to be almost like a life-raft, housing everything that we would need. It has a compact kitchen, living room, bathroom, sleeping loft and plenty of storage. It’s also completely off the grid, with solar power and rainwater collection, although it also has the ability to connect to services. There’s a wood-burning stove for cooking and heating in the winter, and gas for cooking and water heating during the warmer months.”

But settling into their new location will be on hold for a while, as the couple are back on the road, embarking on a work trip to the UK to meet a whole new crop of tiny home owners.

Living Big in a Tiny House by Bryce Langston, published by Potton & Burton, RRP $54.99.