Grand Designs owner's cliffhanger pods will go up beside his own home

This steep site, right next to architect Nic Ballara's Grand Designs NZ house, will soon be sporting two modular prototypes.

Back in 2015, Wellington architect Nic Ballara caused a big stir in the first series of Grand Designs NZ when he designed his own cliffhanger house for what seemed like an impossibly steep site in Northland.

He secured his “45-degree house” to the rock sideways – with a “backpack” of rock anchors and steel cables rather than traditional foundations, so the house cantilevers out from the cliff.

Since then, he has experimented with different designs for steep sites, with the aim of maximising the city’s more difficult, previously unmanageable sites. Now, working with Australian client Ric Kebblewhite, he has come up with a two-storey 60m² modular solution. Two of the units will be craned onto land he has sold right next to his own house.

Supplied Architect Nic Ballara's own Grand Designs build (right) is about to be joined by two modular pods that will be craned onto the Wellington site. They will have fully glazed end gables to maximise the light and view down the valley.

Ballara, of Poneke Architects, says his original Grand Designs build prompted the research: “What I learned from building the 45-deg house, was that building on tricky slopes with traditional methods was going to end up costing a lot of money.”

And it’s a modular build that’s the solution – it’s a lot less expensive to be able to “rinse and repeat” a modular design and build, and there are other advantages.

“If you can build something in a factory that’s perfectly level with easy access, and bring it to a tricky site and crane it onto foundations, then hopefully that gets round the whole problem you have of people trying to climb up and down those [slippery, steep] sites,” the architect says.

Supplied Steps will lead down from the street to a deck and the entry on the upper level of both pods.

Other advantages of the off-site build include a minimal requirement for scaffolding, and less impact on neighbouring properties and streets, due to the greatly shortened time frame the teams are on site.

“Ric has been involved with funding. He saw the site and thought it was a bit mad, so we’ve ended up putting together this modular solution which will go right next door to my place, with the idea of putting similar modules up in other places.”

‘High-spec modular loft apartments’

The pair describe the Northland modules as “flexible, high-spec, two-bedroom loft apartments” with a difference.

supplied Flashback to Grand Designs NZ in 2015. Owners Nic and Callie Ballara meet presenter Chris Moller on site.

“Traditionally, modular has been thought of as boxy shipping containers and the like,” Kebblewhite says. “This time Nic’s sprinkled his magic fairy dust and unless you knew, you wouldn’t pick it [as modular].”

One of the key features is the pitched roof and floor-to-ceiling glazing – the fully glazed gable ends allow a view right down the valley to the city. The open-plan living area is on the lower level, along with a bedroom suite. There is another large bedroom suite on the upper level, which is the entry level – it also has a large timber deck.

“There are so many sites in Wellington that suit this format,” Ballara says. “There are many places where you sit up high, and you’re looking down. With this design, you come in from behind, off the street, and then you’ve got this big expanse of glass; it’s private, and you’re looking down to an amazing view.”

“This could go in so many places. We’ve already got interest from three other clients with four other sites available to do something similar.”

Supplied This is how the 60m2 modules will look inside. The lower storey accommodates the living area, with a void to the upper level. There is also a bedroom with ensuite on this level.

Ballara says the roof element is customisable to suit site requirements. And clients can order the pods singly or as doubles.

Low-maintenance materials are specified for the exterior, and include Solar-Rib Dimond metal cladding and roofing and Hermpac shiplap in Yellow Cedar. Ballara says insulation levels exceed new 2023 regulations for climate zones 3-6 (includes Wellington).

“We’re going to use them for short-term rentals,” Kebblewhite says. “It’s a premium product with premium short-term rental and it’s designed to get the maximum amount of foot traffic though the building, so people can start to see what is possible.

“Down the track we can continue to use it for short-term rental, or we have the flexibility of selling it as standard residential housing.”

Supplied The entry, main bedroom and bathroom occupies the top floor.

Supplied The laundry is positioned behind a door in the bathroom on the upper level.

And the cost? The first two modules have been costed at around $1.6 million for the pair. Resource consent has been granted for these units, and building consent has been applied for. Building is expected to begin in the New Year.

Kebblewhite, whose expertise is in real estate capital and finding solutions for “unique and challenging requirements”, is also working with Kāinga Ora modular builds in Auckland, and is familiar with the concept.

The pair say this build will be an off-site, but on-shore project – the modules are being built by Niche Modular in the company’s Lower Hutt factory. However, other modules are often built off-shore “because the New Zealand building industry can’t keep up with demand”.

Ballara says another steep site he hoped to build on was canned due to the hugely lengthy delay in getting a building consent, followed by Covid and a temporary high increase in shipping costs.

Supplied The Niche Modular factory in Lower Hutt will be manufacturing the pods.

Kāinga Ora modular builds

“New Zealand councils weren’t ready for modular in a lot of ways,” the architect says. “We had to show them how this was going to work. There were a lot of hurdles I didn’t anticipate, but modular housing is now happening, notably with a Kāinga Ora development on the North Shore, Auckland – those modules are being built off-shore.

“And we are currently working on a project for Kāinga Ora in Featherston that will be modular. It is starting to be more common, and gaining consent is becoming a lot easier.”

The pair, who have a joint company Mod Finance, say they are actively looking for investors interested in participating in rolling out the concept.