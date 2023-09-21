Rare chance to see heritage-listed Donner House in Titirangi

Architect Paul Jenkin bought Modernist architect Tibor Donner's own home in Titirangi 25 years ago and has gradually restored it. The house, which is notable for its curved lines, will be open one weekend during the Auckland Heritage Festival.

It’s a bit of a steep climb up to the Donner House, via a series of steps in old brick, stone and concrete aggregate. You know you’re in Titirangi, not just by the handcrafted look of the pathway, but also the bush, the mating kererū flitting overhead, and the small studios dotted amid the trees.

It feels like the home of an artist, and in a way it is. Architect Paul Jenkin has lived in one of the suburb’s most amazing heritage-listed houses for the past 25 years, gradually renovating the gem that was completely rundown when he and his former partner Anna Crichton bought it. “It was ruin; it leaked everywhere, and it nearly got the wrecking ball,” he says.

The Donner House was designed by Hungarian-born architect Tibor Donner for his own family in 1947, and it remains one of the most outstanding examples of residential international Modernism in New Zealand. Donner, who died in 1993, was chief architect for the Auckland City Council – he gave us the Parnell Baths, the Savage Memorial at Bastion Point, Ellen Melville Pioneer Women Memorial Hall and Auckland Civic Administration Building, to name just a few.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Jenkin channels Le Corbusier, often considered the pioneer of modern architecture. This is a silhouette the late architect reproduced on many of his buildings.

The house is special, partly because at the time Donner was designing, our homegrown Group Architects, including Bill Wilson, Ivan Juriss and Vernon Brown, were busy exploring a different regional form of Modernism – an architecture we’ve come to appreciate as a uniquely New Zealand Mid-century Modern response. Those single-level homes with a lot of exposed timber, open-plan living and an easy flow to the outdoors have also endured.

Like the Group Architects, Donner was restricted by post-war regulations that set limits for the size of a house. But, design-wise, he looked back to Europe, taking his cue from Modernist Bauhaus architecture, and a style that became known as international Modernism. Look carefully, and there’s barely a straight line anywhere in the house. Even the interior walls slope outwards ever-so-slightly at the top.

Other Modernist elements include the open-plan living area – almost unheard of in the ‘40s. And there’s the close connection to the outdoors, and the built-in furniture in every room.

Robin Hodgkinson The Donner House, sometimes compared to an old-style ocean liner, is built on land acquired by the architect using money he received after winning a competition to design the Savage Memorial. The spiral staircase leads to the roof deck.

The house now has a Category A listing in the Auckland Unitary Plan historic heritage schedule.

Jenkin tells a story of how Donner won a competition to design the Savage Memorial – he has a photo of his original drawing for the project. With the prize money he won for that design, Donner bought the land for the Titirangi house. And the architect collected materials along the way – nothing went to waste.

“If some part of the archaeology of Auckland was destroyed and demolished to make way for everything new, Donner could nick everything and bring it up here – all these materials, marbles, bronzes; everything’s turned shiny side down,” Jenkin says. “Every single job that he ever worked on, we’ve got bits of it here.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Jenkin has ensured the house is furnished much as it was in Donner's time. The rear wall of the living room features large slabs of natural stone.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF This is one of many old photographs that will be displayed. Here Tibor Donner (right) shows his plan for the Auckland City Administration building to then mayor Sir Dove-Myer Robinson.

Jenkin has found numerous items on the section relating back to the “Donner days”, and he’s still finding treasures: “When we had chickens, they would scratch around, and other things would surface.”

Jenkin has also been given many items, including artwork by the late architect, and furniture that has come back to the house. “When I got the house, Donner’s daughter kept on giving me etchings that he had done. These are on the walls now – Donner in Paris, here he is in Karekare, and here’s his Harbour Bridge etching before the extension. He was a very accomplished drawer, and his etching studio was down underneath over there [in the garden].”

Robin Hodgkinson It's possible to see the curve of the exterior wall inside the living area.

Robin Hodgkinson All the original built-in furniture remains, and is a key feature of all the rooms.

The architect also has Donner’s low-slung armchair, which is about to go into an exhibition of Mid-century objects at the end of the year. And the architect’s sideboards, and all the built-in furniture remain in the house.

Essentially, the house and studios are a living museum – Jenkin regularly has artists working in the studios on the property. The studios tucked among the bush are proving more difficult to maintain, but they are also heritage-listed, so maintenance is ongoing.

In 2016 Donner House was chosen by Home magazine to feature in an article on the best homes of the past eight decades. Because of the two distinct architectural styles that were evolving, Auckland University School of Architecture’s associate professor, Julia Gatley and Professor Andrew Barrie chose two homes from the 1940s – the Donner House to illustrate white-box Modernist houses, which they called “sugar cube”, and a Group Architects house, the 1942 Haigh House in Remuera by Vernon Brown. They called the latter “brown bread” architecture.

The Auckland Heritage Festival runs from September 23 to October 8, 2023, and features more than 160 free or low-cost events. The Donner House will be open to visitors over the second weekend.

Robin Hodgkinson The curved walls at the other end of the living room are cupboards that open to reveal a small bar. They are slightly wider at the top than the bottom, like many walls in the house.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Donner family photos will be displayed at the house during the festival.

Robin Hodgkinson Tibor Donner's touch remains in evidence both inside and out.