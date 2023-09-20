Three Kiwi houses and a tool shed in prestigious international awards

Studio House by William Samuels Architects, a 42sqm house wrapped in corrugated steel, is one of four New Zealand projects longlisted for the international Dezeen awards.

New Zealand architects continue to make their mark internationally, with four making the prestigious Dezeen awards longlist for 2023.

Three of these are houses in the Rural Houses section, and the other is a shed in the bush. Two of the houses have already won awards over the past year in New Zealand, and the sculptural polycarbonate tool shed, has also been recognised locally with an NZIA and ADNZ award.

Studio House, Nelson by William Samuels Architects

Architect William Samuels and his partner Hannah D’Arcy designed and built this compact 42m² home for themselves, prioritising comfort and functionality within a small footprint.

The modular, relocatable house, on leased land, features two conjoined hoop forms wrapped in corrugated steel that references a rural vernacular.

Simon Devitt/Stuff Studio House is the architect’s own project.

Inside, the pinwheel-style plan offers spatial diversity, and connects the interior with nature through frameless curved windows. Natural materials like rimu create a warm and inviting atmosphere, both inside and out.

Addressing the housing affordability crisis, this sustainable and adaptable home was designed to set an example for more accessible and sustainable future housing in New Zealand.

The project won an NZIA Nelson-Marlborough Housing Award this year.

Matagouri, Queenstown by Fearon Hay Architects

Matagouri sits between the Remarkables mountain range and Lake Wakatipu in the South Island, positioned between two natural mounds in the surrounding tussock.

The house is anchored by two cubic masonry structures, with interior spaces organised around a sheltered courtyard. Sustainable materials have been incorporated throughout the design, such as locally sourced engineered timber.

The courtyard's planted tussock green roof is shaped to marry the surrounding natural landforms. The roof structure is designed as a timber waffle that moderates the temperature of the house.

Anawhata House, Auckland by Paul Davidson Architecture + Design

Simon Wilson A polycarbonate screen on the side of this Anawhata house by Paul Davidson allows filtered light to flood the hallway. The project won the regional New Home up to 150m2 Award.

This bolthole in the bush featured recently on Stuff, winning a Regional ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Award.

Designed as a contemporary tribute to New Zealand’s rural style, the house is a sleek rectilinear structure with gable ends “sliced off”. It seamlessly blends shelter with the untamed environment. While the dark exterior blends into the bush, a backlit polycarbonate screen illuminates the entry to a warm timber interior.

The layout prioritises natural light, maximising winter sunlight through a long north facade. Long sightlines extend the views beyond the building, creating an illusion of spaciousness.

All primary spaces are placed on the ground floor, with secondary spaces on the upper level.

A double-height void in the living area fosters interconnection between the floors, complemented by sliding doors that enhance openness in this compact yet dynamic dwelling.

This is what the ADNZ judges had to say about this project: “Several features of this building provide small moments of joy – the dark tiled shower that opens straight out to the bush, the wall of translucent sheathing showing off some super-crisp timber stud work, and the carefully detailed storage facilities built into the walls.

“Most of all, the mezzanine balustrade that doubles as a bookcase, and the way the sun pours into the living space makes everyone dream of living on a hillside like this”

Nightlight, Akaroa by Fabric

Nightlight was designed to fill a small gap in the historic clearing of the kānuka belt that wraps around the Akaroa township in Banks Peninsula.

“This building provides services and tool storage for a long-term vision to regenerate the land and build a forever home,” architect Mitchell Coll says.

Nancy Zhou Nightlight is a tiny services shed designed by Amy Douglas and Mitchell Coll of Fabric. The shed sits on their 4600sqm section above Akaroa.

A polycarbonate shell with vertical modified pine slats reflects the Japanese shoji and illuminates adjacent trees. By day, the timber screen filters light and views to provide a constant connection to the surrounding bush when inside. By night, it shines bright – thanks to its polycarbonate shell.

Coll notes the structure was imagined as a light scultpure that will be enjoyed from the living space of the future house on the site. The pine slats will be left to weather so they will look like the grey kānuka trunks. The misty green shade was also chosen to blend in the with the surroundings.

Although just 13m², the structure contains a workshop, kitchen, toilet and shower.

Nancy Zhou As well as accommodating bathroom facilities, the shed is place to store the tools.

The project has also won an NZIA Architecture Award, ADNZ Resene Colour in Design Award, and a Here award. The judges of the Here award noted: “Nightlight combines playfulness with purpose in a lightweight, handcrafted building – the judges loved the site, the romanticism and the zealous attention to detail.”

Dezeen is a highly acclaimed international design website. The winners will be announced iin November, 2023.