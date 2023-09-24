Amazing 'Star Wars' house in rainforest listed for sale

Luxury off-grid Alkira Resort House near the Daintree National Park, Queensland, will be auctioned by Queensland Sotheby's International Realty.

The last time the “Star Wars” house in the Queensland rainforest was listed, in November 2016, it was due to be sold at auction with no reserve. That didn’t happen because a deal was struck two days before the auction – it went for A$4 million (NZ$4.35m).

At the time the listing agent said: "All I can say is it was a southern buyer who is very excited to use the property as a holiday home. The buyer visited the home and spent some time up there and met the owner and fell in love with it – they bought it as a result."

Now the iconic house originally owned by stamp dealer Rod Perry and his wife Marider is back on the market, and is for sale again by auction.

Queensland Sotheby's Designed by renowned architect Charles Wright, the Star Wars house near Daintree National Park in Queensland is an off-grid luxury home that cantilevers over a lake.

Although often referred to as the Star Wars house, it also known as Alkira Resort House. It was designed by notable architect Charles Wright and has won numerous awards – the house even made the final shortlist of the World Architecture Festival in 2014.

Wright designed it as a new sustainable, carbon-neutral, tropical housing prototype for off-grid coastal locations. Built from concrete, steel and glass, the house features six cantilevered wings, and appears to float in its own lake, which has its own engineered ecosystem.

Queensland Sotheby's The house, which last sold in 2016 for $4.3 million, is engineered to withstand cyclones. There are five bedroom wings and one office wing, with a swimming pooland living areas in the centre.

It was built to withstand cyclones, thanks to its heavy-duty hydraulic and structural engineering – and has already been tested by a severe cyclone. And what is most remarkable, the living spaces are completely open to the elements.

Listing agent Lynn Malone of Queensland Sotheby’s International Realty, who holds the listing with Barbara Wolveridge, says the house exemplifies off-grid luxury (there are masses of solar panels on the roof). “The boundaries between the interiors and outdoors dissolve across 1000m² of living spaces.”

Malone says there has been “incredible interest” in the property. “We have had multiple inspections, with people flying up from Sydney and Melbourne. Usually they would say they will get up in the next couple of weeks, but with this property they’re pretty much dropping everything to come and see it.”

Queensland Sotheby's Access is via a bridge; each of the six bedroom suites has its own private covered balcony.

“The house is going to auction on October 12, [2023], but I wouldn’t be surprised if it sold before the auction.”

Alkira is a one-and-half-hour drive from Port Douglas: “We usually go down, order in some catering and stay the night,” the agent says. “The house is oh so beautiful, and it does look like a spaceship with all the concrete, steel and glass. But the bedrooms are all lined with timber panelling sourced locally, so it’s very comfortable. They are air-conditioned, but I like to have the fan on and the window open.”

Malone says the Melbourne-based owner has many business interests and hasn’t been able to visit the property for the past four years. It has been operating as a boutique resort (A$3000 per night with a minimum three-night stay). The property has also been used as a movie set.

Queensland Sotheby's The house has a solid concrete, steel and glass construction. Living areas are open to the elements.

Queensland Sotheby's There are four separate living areas within the central pod.

The owner has upgraded the property, adding a three-bedroom manager’s residence 500m from the house, and accessed by a separate driveway.

The house has four lounge areas, two dining spaces and a commercial-grade kitchen. It can accommodate 12 overnight guests in six air-conditioned bedroom suites, each with a private balcony. It will be sold fully furnished.

Other special features include an executive office, a 2400-bottle temperature-controlled wine cellar, state-of-the-art gym, and a boardwalk to the private beach, which has around 600m of pristine white sand.

Queensland Sotheby's The stainless steel commercial-grade kitchen can withstand whatever nature throws at the building.

How remote is it? The house is on 29.5ha at 3726 Cape Tribulation Rd, Cape Tribulation, which is 2.5 hours from Cairns Airport by car, or 30 minutes by helicopter to the private helipad on site.

And it seems there is plenty to do – Cape Tribulation is departure point for Great Barrier Reef cruises and dive trips, and the Daintree National Park is just 2km away.

“The other real bonus about living here is that while this house is incredibly private and great for celebrities and business people who want privacy, the local community is very friendly,” Malone says. “And the cafés are as good as anything in Sydney.”

Queensland Sotheby's This living area on the lower level is ideal for TV viewing.

Queensland Sotheby's Bedrooms have natural timber linings, and are fully air-conditioned.

Queensland Sotheby's The house has been lauded internationally for its strong sculptural presence and commitment to sustainability.

Queensland Sotheby's The swimming pool is right beside the living areas. There is a separate manager’s house on site so regular maintenance is covered.