Americans here to escape 'corporate city life' ... and receive rugby-playing approval from All Blacks

Carley Thorderson is documenting her and husband Lars' move to show others what Kiwi life is like.

American-born Lars Thorderson​ spent two weeks in New Zealand as a teenager, and then spent another 10 years working on his dream of moving here to live.

In January this year, with Thorderson now aged 29, a registered nurse, and married, he finally made the move to Hamilton, where he’s working full-time at the hospital’s emergency department, is learning to surf, and is even playing rugby.

Lars and wife Carley Thorderson, 27, a property consultant, moved from Atlanta, Georgia, population 6.1 million, and say getting away from big city hustle and bustle was a factor in their decision to choose Hamilton, alongside a welcoming job interview for Lars.

“We were excited to get out of that a little bit and slow life down,” Lars says. “I knew Hamilton was in the middle of everywhere. It’s an hour to everything we want to do: To central Auckland, Mount Maunganui, Raglan, Rotorua...”

Carley Thorderson Lars and Carley Thorderson spend their weekends out and about in New Zealand, here at Lake Hāwea, Wānaka.

“People do tease us about choosing Hamilton,” Carley adds. “They say: ‘It’s in the middle of nowhere, there’s nothing to do there’. That was an intentional choice. It pushes you to explore.

“It’s a slower pace of life. We were escaping the corporate city American life and not replicating it here.”

Lars says the immigration process was “relatively easy”, aided by the fact his occupation is on the skilled migrant fast track list.

“It’s much easier for a nurse to move from the States to here, than to move from here to the States,” he says. “I just had to get a background check, check on schooling, degree, as well as my licence. Then just the usual visa, medical checks.”

Supplied The Thordersons moved to New Zealand from Atlanta, Georgia.

Carley is documenting the couple’s transition to Kiwi life on TikTok, and it’s there that Lars’ nascent rugby-playing caught the attention of the All Blacks. The team commented: “Good effort Lars, you got this”.

Carley says the rugby posts, with the hashtag #upthelahs, always attract new male followers. “If I post about Lars doing nursing, I get women following … all the time.”

Lars, formerly a competitive swimmer, had not played a “true physical contact sport” before joining the Melville Rugby Club.

“A friend was willing to take a chance and let me have a run with the boys. They were way too nice to say anything about my skills.

“I was terrified the first couple of games almost to the point of vomiting. Scared of doing something wrong.... But it’s not as rough and terrible if you commit to getting hit or hitting someone.”

Their nursing content on TikTok also inspires followers, who are from New Zealand, Australia, the UK, South Africa and the US (in descending order of numbers), to ask questions along the lines of: “How do I do it, can I get a visa, what’s the process?”

Carley Thorderson The couple grew up skiing in the Rocky Mountains and have found the New Zealand runs, including in this shot at Cardrona, short and icy.

The couple also post reviews of facets of New Zealand life, such as confectionery, fast food, Kmart, Costco, skiing ... with a focus on the differences between countries.

Differences they’ve noted include hanging laundry outdoors to dry; shorter runs on the ski fields; plentiful views of cattle grazing; New Zealand workers here being paid weekly rather than monthly; power, petrol and groceries being expensive; and small appliances being cheap.

Carley loves documenting their new life: “One thing that’s cool for me when I know how much Lars loves New Zealand, is that anything NZ-related I want to be part of. People respond (to the TikTok posts) with an equal amount of love and support, and that’s great for me.”

Carley Thorderson The couple try to explore every weekend: This trip was to Whatipū beach in the Waitākere Ranges.

She says they have come so far to make a reality of Lars’ dream of living in Aotearoa that they make sure they get out and about whenever they can.

“It was a lot of effort to move here. We had spent so long settling in Atlanta, to uproot that and to start from zero (means) we want to explore everything there is. We choose a place to explore every weekend.”