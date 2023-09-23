'Clifftop calamity' leaky home finally sold; owner flees to Bali

In the 1990s, this was Bill Calvert's dream home, but it has become a leaky home over the decades, and the former Radio Hauraki "pirate" is selling up. (Video first screened August 2021)

Two years ago Stuff visited former Radio Hauraki “pirate” Bill Calvert in his leaky home on a prime clifftop site in Belmont, Auckland. Calvert had listed his home for sale because he could no longer afford the rates of $8800 a year, or a rebuild. The listing called it a “clifftop calamity”.

There were myriad obstacles in the way of a sale, and waiting it out in a leaky, rotting home did nothing for Calvert’s emphysema – he got so stressed he took up smoking again.

Stuff can now reveal a sale was negotiated in November 2021, for $2.43 million (RV $4.55m), with a very long settlement. Listing agent Tim Mahon of Barfoot & Thompson Milford says that was extended due to all sorts of hold-ups, including the effects of the cyclone in January.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Bill Calvert, an original Radio Hauraki pirate, was forced to sell his leaky clifftop home in Takapuna, which he commissioned in 1993. After a settlement that extended out to 19 months, a deal was finalised.

But settlement was finally reached at the end of June this year, and Mahon says Calvert has now been able to follow his dream – he’s moved to Bali. “The food’s cheap, accommodation is cheap, and he walks everywhere, which is keeping him in good health. I reckon he’ll live for another decade.”

Mahon, who is the former bass player of ‘80s rock band Blam, Blam, Blam (There is No Depression in New Zealand), says he was so thrilled to see Calvert able to get on with his life, he wrote him a song, Ballad of William, and recorded it in his garage with “the lovely Sina doing some backing vocals” (see video below).

“I was so happy for Bill that it did actually settle. He was falling apart living in that house. And despite the hassles, it was a really good result in the end, because Bill managed to get out of there. Staying in that house would have killed him.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The house was built into the clifftop, over three levels.

“He told me a tale, which prompted the song, about how he got the job on board the Tiri [the Radio Hauraki pirate ship]. He took on a job crewing a riverboat from Casablanca to Amsterdam, right across the Bay of Biscay in the middle of winter. I was enthralled with the story.”

Mahon says Calvert’s property was not affected by slips, unlike other areas of the coastline. “There’s a lot to be said about planting a row of pohutukawa trees along the cliff.”

Calvert commissioned the house in 1993, on land he already owned – he had split his original property into two unit titles and sold off the other house and built the second one.

Supplied Former Blam Blam Blam bass player Tim Mahon, sold the house and recorded Ballad of William in his garage (right) with Sina Saipaia on vocals.

Former Blam Blam Blam bass player Tim Mahon performs Ballad of William with Sina on backing vocals.

He said the leaks started showing up 12 or so years ago, and he had a leaky homes specialist come and “slap a bit of gunk on it”, but it made no difference.

“It was fine before then,” he says. “It was a lovely hideaway. There was nobody I could blame for it.”

When he listed the house Calvert told Stuff he had spent every winter for 20 years in Bali or Thailand. Covid stopped that, and he was feeling the cold. “This has always been a summer house,” he said.

He also said he had no intention of ever buying a house again.

supplied Blam Blam Blam in the early 80s, with Don McGlashan on drums, bass player Tim Mahon (foreground) and Mark Bell.