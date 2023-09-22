All snowed in: 'Glass cabin' renovation in Czech Republic wows judges

No matter what the weather throws at it, this 130-year-old cabin can withstand it. A modern glass extension brings the owners even closer to nature.

We might not get snow to this extent in New Zealand, but the renovation to this 130-year-old cabin in the Czech Republic is inspiring.

The project, which has made the longlist in the prestigious international Dezeen awards, combines the best of modern architecture with traditional timber cabin construction.

The team at Mölk architekti say they wanted to “make everything accessible and visible”, hence the decision to add a fully glazed extension to the living space on the lower floor. “The contrast and harmony between the classical room and the new extension is what our architectural game was all about.”

Boys Play Nice Winters can be harsh, but the family is prepared.

“From the front, the house looks like an inconspicuous cabin, one of the last ones before you arrive at Jizerka. But the other side of the building reveals that something extraordinary has transpired here. Behind the curtain of the original cabin, a glittering glass extension has sprung up.”

The architects say the cabin, built from timber and granite from the surrounding forests. And while it has stood in the meadow in the Jizera Mountains for over a hundred years, the world around it has changed.

“Two world wars swept through Europe; the Czech Republic [went] through the dark period of communism and the frenzied post-revolution years. But while the world has become faster and more connected, some things remain the same.

Boys Play Nice Triple glazing keeps out the cold in the new extension to the family living area. There is no need for window treatments.

Boys Play Nice A brass-clad ceiling to the extension acts as a mirror, bouncing light back into the room.

“The mornings here are beautiful. Dewdrops glisten on cobwebs in the clearing outside the windows, and the cold kitchen floor welcomes the early birds in the sitting room. Wood cracks in the fire, tea brews on the stove.

“We refurbished the house with the future in mind, but at the same time, we didn't feel like letting go of all the wonderful, wild and unwieldy aspects of its past. It was essential that we didn't strip the cabin of its intangible soul, the fragrance of the timber and the stark chill of the granite blocks. We kept what we could. What remained, we've complemented with a new quality that doesn't seek to compete with the past.”

The oven and the stove in the sitting room are at the heart of the cabin's layout – with the tradition on one side, and the futuristic new living space on the other. The architects describe the extension as a “lightweight transparent structure”.

Boys Play Nice Banquette seating wras around one end of the new room.

Boys Play Nice All the old beams are timbers remain exposed, retaining all the traditional character of the cabin.

“The rather unusual layout captivates with a multitude of vibes and atmospheres. The glossy brass-clad ceiling reflects each shift in the outdoor ambience.”

“Climb a few steps from the kitchen and you are back in that old familiar Jizera cabin.”

Steel stairs lead up to the next level, past a round skylight that illuminates the entire space. “The old beams smell of history and above is the original thatched roof, which we managed to preserve. It offers a glimpse of what the house looked like before we took over.

“Where the planks of the original floor could not be salvaged, there is now a glass floor. The glazed elements replacing the decayed wood link the interior space into a surprising ensemble and provide unexpected views through the house.”

The upper floor is dedicated to the sleeping quarters, with four bedrooms. The glass-walled main bedroom features a round skylight bringing the night sky right into the room.

The large children's bedroom doubles as a playroom, where the children can play if the weather is bad.

“We furnished the interior in a subtle way,” the team says. “We didn't want to forcefully place pieces of global design into the house. Most of the new equipment consists of original furniture and accessories that we designed ourselves.

“They reflect the quality of the handmade work of the craftsmen from the Jizera Mountains who still live and work here. The new pieces are complemented with old furniture lovingly selected by the clients themselves.”

An almost invisible sauna was added not far from the cabin, providing ideal relaxation after a day of cross-country skiing.

“An inconspicuous concrete beauty set into the ground looks out over the clearing behind the house. Diving into the snow is allowed!”

Architect: Mölk architekt

General contractor: AronHouse

Interior supplier: Sollus Nábytek

Boys Play Nice Red walls bring a warmth to the rooms, without detracting from the character.

Boys Play Nice Little shrubs create mounds in the deep snow.