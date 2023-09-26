Worst house, best street: Not every 70s house is a gem
Designed in a U-shape, this Beach Haven, Auckland house sprawls, but not necessarily in a good way. It’s a deceased estate in a good location with a great view, but it’s a do-up – enough for listing agent Paul Groom of Barfoot & Thompson to describe it as a “classic worst house/best street scenario”.
But Groom believes it could be transformed, and someone will get a bargain at auction: “The house is so substantial, no-one has talked about demolishing it,” he says.
“Some people are very interested in the mid-70s era and want to restore it, keeping all the design elements, while others are coming in and saying it requires a full renovation. We don’t have a builder’s report. The house is being sold ‘as is’.”
Groom says there’s a sad story behind the listing. The owner went to Canada to visit his son during Covid, and died while he was there from what he believes was a Covid-related illness. “I was told he had been pretty fit and healthy. The neighbours say he was quite a character, a little bit of a hoarder and quite eclectic. I gather he had lots of plans of things he wanted to do.
“His son, who now owns the property and wants it sold, said he found lots of interesting bits and pieces when he was going through the house. The owner was a toolmaker and bought a lot of engineering machinery that was installed upstairs on the ‘dance floor’. The floor was reinforced with steel beams, and he even installed an air conditioning system in there.”
Groom says he has had quite a few first-home buyers looking at turning it into a family home – he is not sure of the exact size of the house, but believes it is considerably larger than the 210m² noted in the council records. And indeed, a quick sum of the floorplan sizes show the house to be slightly over 240m², not counting the double garage.
“Nods” to traditional Mediterranean design can be in the Decramastic tiled eaves that resemble a very small Mansard roof, and in the large arches inside the living area, and also the garages. This was a style seen in New Zealand through the ‘70s and into the ‘80s.
Similarly, the interior decoration is a time capsule of trends gone by – from the pink kitchen to the boldly patterned wallpapers in some of the bedrooms.
Other materials to feature include timber panelling, a mix of concrete and Gib floors, and a clinker brick, concrete block and timber exterior. The house also has the large “dance floor” above the garage (the engineering room) with its own deck. That room has a solid wood floor.
‘Pastiche of architectural styles’
“The neighbourhood is a pastiche of architectural styles,” Groom says. “I have been selling in coastal Beach Haven since before the GFC and I am surprised it is underrated. This house does get that beautiful view.”
Groom says he sold a much smaller 65m² minor dwelling a year ago that was a little more inland and didn’t have a view. It fetched $741,000, with an RV of $760,000. “It is probably a good comparison.”
The house sits on a 990m² site, but part of this, including the driveway is very steep.
The property, at 41 Rosecamp Rd, Beach Haven, Auckland, will be auctioned by Barfoot & Thompson on October 5, 2023.