'Damsel in distress' buyer gets two for the price of one

This right-of-way Randwick Park property backing onto Auckland's Southern Motorway was being sold to avoid a mortgagee sale. There are two three-bedroom houses on the right-of-way site.

Real estate photos are usually taken to show a house in the best light. But not with this rundown property that backs onto the Southern Motorway in Auckland, which was being sold to avoid a mortgagee sale.

Brett Norris of LJ Hooker Manurewa says they expressly asked the photographer to take “the worst photos” to show the true state of disrepair. “But they weren’t bad enough,” Norris says. “Potential buyers would arrive for a viewing and discover it was a lot worse than they expected. The kitchen was in dire straits and a lot of work was needed.”

Despite the condition of the property, which was listed as a “damsel in distress”, a pre-auction offer was received. The auction was brought forward and the property sold under the hammer for $580,000 – and the buyer got two three-bedroom houses for that price.

LJHooker The project was unlikely to appeal to first-home buyers due to the cost of renovation.

“When the offer came in, the owner just said, ‘yep, we’ll go with it’, and that was what it sold for,” Norris says.

Norris says the agency is finding a lot of pre-auction offers are coming in for properties. “On Friday, we sold another property after an auction was bought forward, and it fetched $30,000 above the pre-auction offer.

“It is amazing how many buyers are out there at present. Supply is limited, but buyers are coming in right, left and centre, asking if we’ve got something to show them. I have been in the market 30 years, and I haven’t experienced this before, but the market is so unpredictable. Interest is stronger than it has been in a long time, but as yet, prices haven’t really moved.”

LJ Hooker There are two houses on the property, both in a state of serious disrepair.

LJHooker The agent said many potential buyers were put off by the amount of work required to bring the properties up to scratch.

Norris says the buyer of this property will be renovating. And while he doesn’t know if the houses will be rented, he says they would fetch a good rental.

When the property was listed, the agent said: “The property does need a lot of work, and it’s not the best location. But someone with the knowledge and know-how to take on a big project will be rewarded in the end.”

Council records show the property was last sold in December 2018 for $750,000. It has a June 2021 RV of $940,000. Figures released by REINZ show the median sale price of a property in Auckland is back over $1 million.

LJHooker The proximity of the motorway is a drawback, but the sale price is likely to make up for it.

LJ Hooker Each house has single carport and dedicated parking space.