Converted dairy factory home plus lavender farm is listed after 10 years

Owner Liz Sinclair has further developed her business in the converted Pihama Co-operative Dairy. But the time has come to sell up.

Liz Sinclair first spotted this property online 10 years ago. She was living in Melbourne and rushed over to take a look at the former dairy factory turned piggery, turned lavender farm in Pihama, 70km south of New Plymouth.

And of course she bought it: “This place found me,” she says. And Sinclair expected to stay forever. But, with 1.79ha of garden, Pihama Lavender has become too much: “I’m at an age where the property has got too big for me to manage – I had been doing it all myself. I love this place, and ideally it would be my forever home, but it’s just not practical.”

She has subsequently made the difficult decision to sell, listing the property with Viv Scott and Tara Gibson of McDonald Real Estate in Ōpunake – offers are invited over $1.2 million.

Supplied/Stuff Liz Sinclair has lived in the converted Pihama Co-operative Dairy Company premises for the past 10 years, running her lavender farm and accommodation business. The courtyard was created after a fire destroyed the old roof.

The dairy conversion was carried out by the previous owners, who also started the lavender garden. “I’ve added to everything,” Sinclair says. “Each generation has added something to this place.”

She still grows, cuts, distills and produces lavender oil on the premises. And she runs a shop and gallery space on the weekend, and lets out a two-bedroom holiday rental on the property. Then there are the functions, including weddings and market days.

In an earlier interview with Stuff, Sinclair said the property still remains a special place to the people of Pihama, some of whom still visit, as there are a huge number of families who have a connection to its former glory as a dairy factory.

McDonald Real Estate The courtyard has become a lush garden ideal for functions.

John Velvin/Stuff Space in the former dairy factory is given over to lavender oil production.

Old remnants of houses built around the factory still remain on Sinclair's property as a nod to its past. "That's a really cool part of living in this jigsaw puzzle of history."

The factory dates back to 1897, but it burned down in 1922, and was rebuilt from concrete. It was decommissioned in 1967 and used as a pig farm. In 1977, a fire destroyed a section of roof, which created what would become a large, sheltered courtyard for the property.

There is a warm, inviting main dwelling with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. A balcony off the main bedroom looks out to the courtyard, and the deep tub in the ensuite is positioned to frame a perfect view of Mt Taranaki.

McDonald Real Estate The main residence (centre) opens out to the large courtyard.

Charlotte Curd/Stuff Liz Sinclair grows, harvests, distills and produces her own lavender oil. (File photo)

With two bedrooms and two bathrooms, the second dwelling, Punehu Cottage is an ideal Airbnb rental with its own patio.

The property is at 3510 South Road, South Taranaki, Pihama, approximately five minutes south of Ōpunake.

McDonald Real Estate The kitchen also enjoys a leafy outlook.

McDonald Real Estate The main suite sits beneath the gabled roofline.

McDonald Real Estate The original facade remains much as it was a hundred years ago.