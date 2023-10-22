What price is real estate in Auckland's coolest suburb, Ponsonby?

This is pretty much what everyone wants - a beautifully modernised villa with a west-facing backyard within walking distance of Ponsonby and Jervois Roads.

You know Ponsonby has to be a prestigious suburb, because when you do a property search most of the properties that pop up are not actually in the suburb – they just make a claim to it in some way.

They may be close by, like Freemans Bay, Grey Lynn, St Marys Bay and Herne Bay, which are cool enough themselves, but still hanker for that café scene along Ponsonby Rd. Or the listings make that outrageous claim that a different suburb is “the Ponsonby of the south (insert any other location here)”.

Ponsonby may have made the Time Out magazine news as the coolest suburb in Auckland, but we also know Ponsonby is cool, because the real estate is pricey. The CoreLogic median value in the suburb is $2,367,600, compared to Freemans Bay ($1,591,400), St Marys Bay ($2,871,050) and the most expensive suburb, Herne Bay with a median of $3.3 million.

Barfoot & Thompson The Islington St typifies many Ponsonby villas that have the traditional character at front, and a modern extension at the rear that opens up to the outdoors.

James Doole of Barfoot & Thompson Remuera is selling a typical modernised villa at 7 Islington St, Ponsonby. He has the listing because he “follows clients around”, and Ponsonby is where many land.

His listing ticks all the boxes for would-be Ponsonby-ites. The property is close to both Ponsonby Rd and Jervois Rd, and you can walk everywhere. It’s a romantic three-bedroom villa – all the more special for being a double-bay villa with no work needed. And it’s on the western side of the street, which means you get the late afternoon sun out the back where all the living takes place.

The property has an RV of $2.75 million and will be auctioned on November 8, 2023.

Barfoot & Thompson This design - with a contemporary kitchen at the end of the central villa hallway is echoed in villas throughout the suburb.

Blair Haddow of Bayleys Ponsonby has consistently topped sales for the area – most notably, in just nine weeks in 2020 he sold more than $40 million of real estate in Ponsonby and its immediate neighbouring suburbs – a lot to returning ex-pats chased home by the Covid pandemic.

Haddow has long been a Ponsonby convert – he lives just metres away from Ponsonby Rd himself.

But while he has sold some of the pricier stand-alone houses, he also sells modern apartments in Ponsonby. He is currently listing a two-bedroom penthouse with a great view at 303/43 Brown St for “discerning seekers of urban luxury” who will love the “refined, Manhattan style”.

BAYLEYS This two-bedroom penthouse at 303/43 Brown St, marketed by Bayleys, is exactly what many professionals and downsizers are looking to buy in the suburb.

BAYLEYS The Brown St penthouse has a large, open-plan living area opening out to a terrace with a view. Structural elements and services are exposed, reinforcing the New York appeal of the apartment.

And the lock-and-leave lifestyle is compelling for buyers, many of whom will likely have second houses out of town, either beside the beach, or in resorts areas, such as Queenstown.

The penthouse has a 2021 CV of $1.28 million and is also being auctioned on November 8, 2023.

Young people migrating from ‘old-money’ Remuera

A newcomer to the real estate business in Ponsonby this year is Whitefox Real Estate – the business hails from Melbourne. Agent Reuben Payn and Freddie Robertson are marketing a Ponsonby villa with an RV that is the exact median value for Herne Bay ($3.3 million). Payn says there are a lot of similarities between this suburb and Melbourne.

Whitefox Real Estate Melbourne firm Whitefox Real Estate has bought its business to Ponsonby, citing similarities in the housing stock. This villa at 27 Bayfield Rd, has an RV that's bang on the CoreLogic median value for neighbouring Herne Bay.

“It’s a similar market, with a lot of period homes, but while the facades are very similar [traditional], every one is different inside. The villa we have at 27 Bayfield Rd, Ponsonby was built in the 1910s and has only had three owners, including the original builder. The current owners have been there 25 years. Initially there were just two of them, but they have renovated the house as the family has grown.”

Payn says because Whitefox was new to the area, the company undertook a demographic study of the market. And the study showed that many of the people moving into Ponsonby were children of families living in “old-money” homes in Remuera.

“Now they are bringing their own children to live here. The demographic is a lot younger than Herne Bay and Remuera. It’s very much a family suburb. And it’s all about buying into a lifestyle location very close to the city. People want the restaurants, cafes and retail outlets.”

Whitefox Real Estate The sunny backyard is what everyone wants. This house is elevated at the rear where there are two storeys.

Whitefox Real Estate Stairs lead down to an outdoor living area with fireplace.

Payn says the company also does auctions “very differently”. “We will be having New Zealand’s first on-street auction for this property, which is something we do a lot in Melbourne. Bayfield Rd is a quiet cul-de-sac and the property is near the end. We will have coffee carts and it will be catered – the full shebang.”

The 192m² four-bedroom villa will be auctioned on November 11, 2023.

Edward Pack of Bayleys Ponsonby has recently listed the sole penthouse in a brand new building in Blake St, Ponsonby. And he says there is nothing comparable, so the market will be determining its value.

The Blake is a boutique block, and the penthouse, which has its own lift, occupies the entire top level.

BAYLEYS The Blake is a new boutique apartment building in Blake Street, with a single penthouse on the top level.

BAYLEYS There are wide views from the penthouse, which has two living areas.

“That’s very unique for an apartment,” Pack says. “This is a very, very special property, and there is the scarcity value. Once it sells, there is not another one available.”

Pack puts the huge demand for property in Ponsonby down to the “fabulous community”. “It’s vibrant, with a great urban feel”. “You can step out the front door and walk up the road to a café or restaurant and bump into friends or family. It also has some of Auckland’s most beautiful tree-lined streets and iconic character homes.”

The penthouse in The Blake has a deadline sale, with a closing date of October 26, 2023.