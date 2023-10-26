Time running out for character Remuera bungalow in same family for 70 years

It's no surprise to hear developers are eyeing up this original bungalow in Remuera - it sits on 1169sqm in prestigious Glenbrook St.

Seven decades is a long time for a property to be lived in by the same family, and it’s often an emotional parting when it’s time to sell. And it’s probably even more so when it seems likely the house will be demolished.

This character bungalow in one of Remuera’s most prestigious streets was home to the grandparents of one of the current residents. Listing agent Gill Macdonald of Barfoot and Thompson Remuera says the house was built in 1938 and the grandparents bought it in the early ‘50s.

Four generations have enjoyed the house and Macdonald says she has known one of the sons for 20 years – he remembers riding his trike around the pathways.

Barfoot & Thompson This character bungalow in Glenbrook St, Remuera has seen four generations of the same family gathering since the "grandparents" bought the property in the early 1950s.

The house still has much of its original decor, including the original kitchen and bathroom, but it’s not in a great condition.

“It needs work, but it exudes a sense of character and charm,” Macdonald says. “However, with a land area of 1169m², I think someone will just bowl it, unfortunately. Most people coming through are developers. They could probably put four or even five townhouses on the site, and more from next August when the zoning changes.”

The agent says properties rarely come up for sale in the street, which links Victoria Ave with Spencer St. “People hang on to their homes here; it’s such a good location.”

Barfoot & Thompson The house opens out to the sun at the rear.

Barfoot & Thompson Living areas are spacious and flexible in terms of use.

The three-bedroom 231m² house has an extra-large entry and spacious living areas. There is also a stand-alone office with its own facilities.

Many of the carpets and wallpapers date back many decades – there is even lino on the floor of the kitchen, which still has its original painted cupboards and stainless steel bench and taps.

Expansive views can be enjoyed from the main bedroom on the upper level, which has a small ensuite bathroom.

Barfoot & Thompson Original cupboards, flooring and benchtops feature in the sunny kitchen.

Barfoot & Thompson The "family bathroom" is also a step back in time.

The terraced section is also a time capsule, with rows of standard roses, a decorative bird bath and wishing well.

Situated in the Grammar Zone, the property is close to the local primary school and private schools, parks and Remuera Village.

The property has a 2021 RV of $4.6 million. Recent sales in the area include a $4.4 million sale in nearby Walton St for a 1940s home on 829m².

Barfoot & Thompson will be auctioning the property at 7 Glenbrook St, Remuera on November 8, 2023.

Barfoot & Thompson/Stuff Most rooms have attractive outlooks or expansive views.

Barfoot & Thompson Steps lead down to the rear lawn, bordered with hedging, fruit and shade trees. The top floor accommodates the main bedroom.