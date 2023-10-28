'Walk-up' terraces in Hobsonville one of two ADNZ Supreme Award winners

From multi-unit housing to holiday retreats, farmhouses and schools, the 2023 ADNZ winners impress.

It wasn’t an individual house that took out the big prize at the 2023 National Resene Architectural Design Awards – the Supreme Award was jointly shared by two projects that will benefit wider communities.

Te Uru walk-up terraces in the gateway Te Uru Precinct in Hobsonville, designed by Madushin Amarasekera of Construkt Architects, shared the honours with Heretaunga Intermediate School in Hastings, designed by Darryl Church of DCA Architects of Transformation.

Keryn Davis, CEO of Architectural Designers NZ, says it was an unprecedented move for ADNZ to award two top prizes.

Calvin Hui Supreme Award winner (joint): Te Uru walk-up terraces in Hobsonville Point, Auckland were designed by Construkt Architects. The project features eight buildings with a common language of forms and materials.

“More often than not, one project stands out to win the supreme title, and we understand what a significant award this is for the architecture community. This year proved to be an exceptional year with two equally deserving projects capturing the eye of the judges for two very different reasons.

“From a community aspect, it is also positive to see a local intermediate school and a new home development focused on delivering affordable medium density housing taking out supreme awards.”

Te Uru Precinct in Hobsonville is a “gateway” into Hobsonville Point. As is typical of precincts in the area, it aims to deliver varied housing typologies – in this case a mix of affordable housing typologies, mid- and open-market product.

Calvin Hui Te Uru walk-up terraces were designed for the "affordable" end of the market.

And for this Fletcher Living project by Construkt Architects, that was exactly what was requested – a mix of three storey apartments and walk-ups, to meet a range of different buyers needs, and offer architectural variety.

The judges said Te Uru Terraces shows the way forward for the rest of Tāmaki Makaurau on how manage density. Eight separate buildings provide a number of townhouses, with a common language of forms being individualised by colour, materials and textures into homes for all.

“The cultural history of the site is written into the façade in places, with careful weaving of patterns into the brickwork referencing the welcoming action that the buildings do, as both a karanga and a hongi to the incoming visitors.”

Andrew Caldwell Heretaunga Intermediate School technology block by DCA Architects of Transformation Darryl Church.

The Heretaunga Intermediate School technology block by DCA Architects of Transformation was created to establish the school as a leader in delivering technology-based curriculum for the Hastings region. The building has been positioned in a showcase location, while also creating a sheltered internal landscape conducive to extending learning outdoors.

The judges said the project successfully balances critical community needs and functions, while also producing a beacon project that stands for the fun of coming together to learn. “Weighting fun and function equally is seamlessly delivered.”

Most bang for your buck

The National Award for a New Home up to 150m² went to Anawhata House by Paul Davidson of Paul Davidson Architecture + Design.

Simon Wilson A polycarbonate screen on the side of this Anawhata house by Paul Davidson allows filtered light to flood the hallway. The project won the national New Home up to 150m2 Award.

Simon Wilson Exposed timber structural elements, ply wall linings and built-in shelving and cubbies bring timber to the fore.

Deep in Waitakere Ranges Regional Park, Anawhata House is a modern take on New Zealand’s rural vernacular. It’s a simple and compact rectilinear building with its gable ends sliced off. The dark exterior blends into the forest while a backlit screen of polycarbonate illuminates the entry to a warm timber interior.

The judges said, “designing this small and this tight means that everything needs to have double uses to get the most bang for your buck”.

“Composed of just one bedroom downstairs and another in a mezzanine above, the house is tightly designed around a simple but rigorous plan. A simple external deck and a classic gabled roof form wrap up this building in a small but sophisticated package with a firm reminder that you don’t have to be big to be a winner.”

The National Award for a New Home over 300m² went to Stone’s Throw in Mount Maunganui by Jason Macdonald of JMAC Architecture.

This family home pivots around a central covered outdoor area, providing a sheltered but connected social space embracing park views. The judges said: “Bringing the local stonework back into the build in a retro tribute to the houses of the ever-popular Mid-century period gives a comforting feel to the house, carried on by a steadfast adherence to the limited colour palette.

“Internally, timber flooring, externally timber decking, overall the house is a well-considered interplay between internal spaces and external living areas, surrounding an impeccably detailed inviting hot tub and pool.”

Two rural homes are winners

The National Award for a New Home 150m² to 300m² went to two projects – Spotswood Shed in Cheviot, Canterbury designed by Ben Brady of Linetype Architectural and Adventure Whare in Castle Hill, Canterbury by Ben Comber and Josh Newsome-White, Studio Well.

Dennis Radermacher/Stuff Ben Brady of Linetype Architectural designed this non-traditional farmhouse, Spotswood Shed for a family in Cheviot. It was one of two homes that won the National Award for New Home between 150m2 and 300m2.

Dennis Radermacher Family living areas open onto the porch and out to the lawn beyond.

Spotwood Shed is a replacement home for one damaged in the Kaikōura earthquake. The home is designed to emulate the seemingly unintentional, yet somehow successful, ad-hoc iterations of agricultural vernacular littered in the landscape.

Adventure Whare is a holiday retreat that captures the spirit of both its users and alpine surroundings. It was designed to provide a comfortable place of shelter, relaxation and connection for a family whose days are often spent exploring the local mountains and forests.

The judges said: “In an alpine village this confident upgrade of the much-loved A-frame reinforces its context and all the associated connections of mountainous pastimes.

Stephen Goodenough Adventure Whare, designed by Ben Comber and Josh Newsome-White of Studio Well in Christchurch has taken out the Regional Award for New Home between 150mÂ² and 300mÂ² in the ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards for the Canterbury region.

The National Award for Residential Alterations & Additions was won by 129 High in central Christchurch, designed by Aaron Jones of Urbanfunction.

The restoration of this historical corner site, prioritised heritage value and sustainability. The building underwent structural re-strengthening, restoration and alterations to preserve its history while commercial tenancies and modern apartments, including a penthouse roof terrace were added.

Steve Entwisle Aaron Jones of Urbanfunction won the National Award for Residential Alterations and Additions with 129 High in Christchuch.

Materials and finishes were selected with a tangible relationship to the building’s history, including retained steel window frames and the use of recycled building timbers, brick and recyclable aluminium tiles.

ADNZ judges described it as an “exemplary precedent in reuse, restoration, and renewal”.

‘Proudly red, yet unashamedly green’

The National Award for New Home up to 150m² and National ADNZ Resene Kaitiakitanga Award went to Heights Whare in Wānaka by Virginia Barlow, VBA Limited.

The brief was to create a compact, accessible, “forever” home that was oriented for optimal solar gain and views, while also providing shelter from the prevailing northeasterly winds. A balance was sought between achieving a Certified PHI Low Energy Building, designing for the site conditions, giving a sense of spaciousness in the small footprint and budget constraints.

Mickey Ross Photography Heights Whare, by Virginia Barlow of VBA, won the National Award for a New Home up to 150m2, and National ADNZ Resene Kaitiakitanga Award.

Mickey Ross Photography There's a distinct Mid-century feel to the interior, which features timber floors and a ply ceiling in the living area.

“This project leads the ways forward for Aotearoa New Zealand to follow, not just in terms of small buildings well done, but in terms of colour, form, insulation, and most of all, quality detailing so that heat does not escape and so that water does not enter. It is proudly red, although as unashamedly green as can be.”

Other awards

Darryl Church and DCA Architects of Transformation also won the National ADNZ Resene Kaitiakitanga Award for Te Kura o Te Whānau-a-Apanui, a new kura school in Te Kaha.

The National Award for Architectural Spaces and Structures went to Ben Gilpin, Gil-plans Architecture for Island Shelter on Kāpiti Island.

The National Award for Home Interiors was won by Tim Wernham, Constructive Architecture, for Sanctum in Te Aro, Wellington – an apartment fitout.

Barry Connor of Barry Connor Design won the National Award for Commercial Interiors and Fitouts for BCD Studio in Spreydon, Christchurch.

The National Award for Resene Colour in Design went to Sarah Cheetham, Emma Brown Design for Misoi restaurant in Palmerston North.

(See video above for photos of these projects)