Tenants leave fire damage, junk piled high: The tough side of property investing

When property investor and coach Steve Goodey says “not every day in property is awesome”, you soon realise that’s quite the understatement.

“Today was a bit shit,” Goodey says, alongside a walk-through video showing the state of a four-bedroom Taita, Lower Hutt, property he owns – after the tenants were evicted.

The house, which Goodey says was renovated “really nicely a couple of years ago”, is now piled with the former tenants’ possessions, including dressers, a full lounge suite, beds, children’s toys, drawers and boxes full of clothing. The worst room, a bedroom, is smoke and fire-damaged after a fire in the room on the day the tenants were evicted.

“Apparently that was an accident,” Goodey says.

He says the overall damage, for which he is insured, will cost about $20,000 to put right, a process which will take a month.

Steve Goodey The fire-damaged room, apparently a child’s bedroom, will need to be stripped and re-lined.

Goodey plans to store the tenants’ property, as is required by law, in case they want it back.

He says the tenants were evicted, owing $6000 rent “which I will never see”.

The property had new carpet and paint inside and out “within the past couple of years”.

“It was clean and tidy and functional and Healthy Homes compliant,” Goodey says. “I got rid of the draughty fireplaces. All the windows open and close. It has decent ventilation, it has a nice grassy backyard area.

“It’s a four-bedroom family home, not fit for a king, but fit for living in.”

Steve Goodey Goodey expects it will take a month and $20,000 to repair the Taita property.

Goodey, who runs property investment seminars, says dealing with situations like this is “just part of the risk of renting out property”.

“I’m not going to bitch and moan, because this is what I do, this is the risk I take on when I tenant and put an asset in the marketplace.

“My biggest concern was that they left all the kids’ clothes, were behind with rent and got evicted and so wouldn’t get their bond back and are probably now living in a car.”

A post on his Facebook page, Steve Goodey – Property Coach, asked for members’ own horror stories, and revealed some shocking experiences.

One landlord left a property uninsured after losing the credit/debit cards (“Went out at night, had too much to drink and lost wallet...”) tied to the insurance payments.

“Got a little bit lazy and left the portfolio uninsured for a few months before eventually ordering new credit cards.

“The day the new credit card arrived in the mail (but before I had taken it out of the mailbox) I had a call at work saying my rental property was burning down. All totally uninsured and cost 150k cash to rebuild... this was last year.”

Another landlord rented a property to a friend in need. “They paid rent for the first 11 weeks then just stopped paying. Long story short took 26 weeks to get them out. Cost me nearly $9k.”

Arguably the worst story was from a Christchurch real estate agent who was marketing a “brand new townhouse”.

“Saturday open home went well, locked up, triple checked locks all secure. Return to open the following day with buyers standing outside as I arrive, rush the signs out and open the door to... poo-covered walls, curtains used as toilet paper, 1000 cans of bourbon throughout, a smashed in rear door... blood in the shower and not one, not two but four large black dildos. Can you imagine the buyers' faces when buying a safe home for their elderly mother..”