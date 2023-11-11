Post-earthquake villa's huge transformation makes it a winner

It's hard to believe this 1899 brick villa was so damaged by the Christchurch earthquakes it was unlivable for eight years. Now Borrmeister Architects has won the TIDA Renovation of the Year Award for the project owned by builder Ben and Lauren Calvin.

Ben and Lauren Calvin took a bold leap of faith back in 2016. They bought a heritage-listed double-brick villa in St Albans that had been extensively damaged in the Christchurch earthquakes.

The house, built in 1899, had not been lived in for five years after the former owners walked away from the damage. The Calvins paid a mere $690,000 for the house, which was listed as "a damaged masterpiece, as is, where is".

Now, seven years on, their architect Wulf Borrmeister of Borrmeister Architects has won the 2023 TIDA Renovation of the Year Award for the project in the Trends International Design Awards (TIDA).

Scott Thorp Borrmeister Architects designed a contemporary extension at the rear featuring natural materials, including a vaulted, timber-lined ceiling that functions as a lightwell.

At the time the couple bought the villa, Ben Calvin, a builder, said they welcomed the challenge: "It's a beautiful home with a great history, and we want to do it justice."

Calvin, owner of Avenue Homes, said the biggest challenge was repairing the brickwork, while maintaining the heritage fabric. "The outside bricks were propped and held in place while we removed the inner wythe of bricks, and replaced these with a timber-frame construction and Gib walls. So the outer bricks are now essentially just a facade."

Scott Thorp The new family living area opens directly out to the garden.

The latest renovation by Borrmeister Architects called for minor internal alterations and refurbishment to the existing structure and a completely new addition at the back, suitable for a growing young family.

A key vision for the addition and alterations was to increase the connection of the house to its surrounding gardens and northern outdoor living area. To this end, raw materials used in the garden room and a soaring extension of timber and concrete structures enhance the garden connection.

Timber fins, battens, a floating pergola, and picture windows frame garden views, blurring the boundaries between inside and out, and bringing nature inside.

Scott Thorp There's a sheltered outdoor living area for all seasons.

The existing living area lightwell has been enhanced by the addition of rich dark timbers to the ceiling – a change from the original white. Plus a new light well in the garden room highlights the raw texture of the board-faced concrete wall below.

The TIDA judges say they were impressed with the preservation work done to the existing villa, and with the way the new contemporary addition to the rear provides a warm and inviting family living space with easy access to the outdoors.

2023 TIDA New Zealand Architect New Home of the Year

Barry Condon of Condon Scott Architecture won this award for a beautiful home situated among the vineyards and rocky outcrops of Bendigo. With views over Lake Dunstan and towards the Pisa ranges, this home is designed around two floating linear planes – the roof and the floor.

Simon Larkin This Bendigo house by Barry Condon of Condon Scott Architecture has won the 2023 TIDA New Zealand Architect New Home of the Year Award.

Scott says the surrounding arid landscape and elevated site called for a home that allows for full enjoyment of the uninterrupted views in all seasons. These planes extend beyond the boundaries of the walls to provide sheltered outdoor spaces.

Inside, the kitchen is clad in dark stained timber, which continues down the interior boundary of the house. This creates an internal box which then forms the walls of the bedroom and second lounge.

Schist features inside as well as out, adding grit and texture to the sleek architecture. At the rear of the house, a schist wall with tall, narrow openings provides glimpses of the mountains while also giving privacy to a second outdoor entertainment area.

Simon Larkin Sliders open right up to the view right along the front of the house.

The TIDA judges were impressed with the way this home sits in perfect harmony with its surroundings, with a form that conveys a sense of lightness and delicacy.

2023 TIDA New Zealand Designer New Home of the Year

Lee Turner, of Turner Road Architecture has won this award for a home on an expansive site with panoramic views that provided the perfect blank canvas for a bespoke design to meet the needs of a family of five in rural Waikato.

While making a striking architectural statement in the landscape, the use of raw texturally rich materials, and an earthy colour palette complements the surrounding environment.

Amanda Aitken Turner Road Architecture won the 2023 TIDA New Zealand Designer New Home of the Year Award for this sculptural home in rural Waikato for a family of five.

Amanda Aitken Like the roof above, the ceiling of the Waikato home is a signature feature in the large, open-plan living area.

Making the most of the north-east aspect, the living areas face towards a leafy vista of established trees. Separate wings provide space and privacy for the main suite, a guest wing and children’s bedrooms – all located in distinct and separate pods.

The TIDA judges felt this sprawling family home was the perfect response to the owners' request for a tranquil place where family and friends could be entertained with style and ease.

2023 New Zealand TIDA Interior of the Year

Emma Morris of Eternodesign took this award for the interior of a house that nestles beside a lake in an area flanked by schist rock and mountains. The home draws inspiration for both the architecture and interiors from the spectacular surroundings.

The designer and architect said the goal was to “bring the outside in”.

Vaughan Brookfield The 2023 New Zealand TIDA Interior of the Year is a project by Emma Morris of Eternodesign - a house in a stunning lake and mountain setting.

Vaughan Brookfield What better place to enjoy a magnificent view of the Southern Alps?

The owners also wanted to be able to cater for immediate and extended family, with partners and grandchildren. This meant providing a highly functional, free-flowing space between the kitchen and scullery, living and dining, and outdoor entertaining areas.

Located on the second floor, the kitchen's dark and moody tall oven units and wall units keep the more functional areas of the scullery out of sight. Neolith Grey Basalt on the benchtop and wrapping the island introduces a cool stone look, while a beautiful slatted timber ceiling adds warmth to the overall space.

For the TIDA judges, the design of this home was a stand-out example of a highly successful collaboration between architect and interior designer.

2023 TIDA New Zealand Group Home Builder of the Year

Fowler Homes, Auckland South took this award with an inviting, architecturally designed two-level home on a challenging, wedge-shaped site that sloped down to a creek and required retaining walls.

Mia Wide Fowler Homes Auckland South won the Group Home Builder of the Year award with this build on a site that steps down a slope.

Mia Wide Schist features both outside and inside the house, creating visual continuity.

The layout of the home was split between two pavilions, angled to follow the side boundaries. The barn- style structure is appropriately clad in a combination of low-maintenance aluminium weatherboards, vertical oak boards and stone.

Stone also features inside, on the imposing structure that accommodates the fireplace and TVin the lounge, and acts as a space divider on the kitchen-dining side.

The TIDA judges felt that the resulting design has successfully overcome the site challenges, to create a distinctive home packed with features.

2023 TIDA New Zealand Apartment of the Year

This apartment designed by Jennie Dunlop of Dunlop Design took top honours in the apartment section.

Jamie Cobel This is the penthouse designed by Jennie Dunlop that has won the 2023 TIDA New Zealand Apartment of the Year award.

Jamie Cobel Glass walls provide sound privacy, but still allow light and views to penetrate.

One of six large apartments in the development, this penthouse occupies the entire top level. It has a resort-style feel developed through the use of natural materials such as stone, timber, steel, alabaster and marble.

Positioning the kitchen and scullery to the rear created three distinct zones, with the dining area in the centre of the open-plan space, plus seating around a large gas fire that's ideal for relaxed entertaining.

The large space to the rear of the living room is a separate media room, with contemporary aluminium framed glazed walls providing uninterrupted transparency from every angle out to the view beyond. The sense of luxury continues in the main suite.

TIDA judges noted how the interior design of the penthouse ticked all the boxes for functionality required in a high-end home, while creating a sophisticated ambience to complement the spectacular setting.

Record number of entries

In announcing the awards, Paul Taylor, chairman of the TIDA judging panel, said there were a record number of entries this year, and the awards have also recognised runner-ups and highly commended entries (on the website).

The six winners featured here will go on to compete for the international awards.