Californian family in NZ 'shoot their shot' and cancel return tickets

As soon as international borders opened last year, Leslie Alder made a big call, and decided to change her family’s return tickets to New Zealand to one-way.

Leslie, 30, and her partner Aaron Alder, 33, had originally planned a holiday to New Zealand at the end of 2020.

“Obviously that didn't happen,” Leslie says. “And at the time we only had two children. We ended up having two more during the pandemic, and by the time New Zealand opened its borders in 2022 we just decided to shoot our shot and change the round trip tickets to one way tickets for everyone.”

The family of six – including Ryan, 8, Emma, 7, Avie, 3, and Chloe, 2, – have settled in Napier, Leslie says the small town has the sunny climate of California, but with a slower-paced lifestyle.

The choice to move to New Zealand was an easy one. Alder describes her family as “big outdoors people” who enjoy tramping and making the most of this country’s landscapes. The kind nature of family and friends in Christchurch reassured them that it was the right move.

“My husband has friends that are from Christchurch and they're like some of the kindest people that we know, and we figured that if everyone else in New Zealand was even just half as nice as they were then it would be an amazing place to be.”

Supplied Leslie Alder says advocating for yourself is key if you struggle to find balance in motherhood.

Leslie was born into a military family that would often travel domestically and internationally, including spending two years in South Korea. Alder says she wanted to extend that experience to her children.

Packing up the family’s belongings into 10 suitcases and selling the rest was a difficult process, she says. “But since I grew up moving every couple of years, that’s something that I had a lot of experience with.”

Leslie says both she and Aaron are immensely proud of themselves for pulling it off and advise anyone thinking of making that big move to go for it.

STUFF Carley Thorderson is documenting her and husband Lars' move to show others what Kiwi life is like.

“Even if it's not moving to another country but there's some lifestyle change you want to make for your family you should totally support that.”

Securing a visa was not simple. “To get a visa, they want you to have a job offer, but in order to get a job offer they also want you to have a visa,” Alder says.

Luckily, they were able to pull it off, with Aaron securing a software engineering job, which falls under Immigration NZ’s skilled migrant category.

Supplied Leslie Alder travelled a lot as a child and wanted to give that lifestyle to her children.

Leslie is a life-coach, who documents balancing motherhood and wellbeing through TikTok (@lesliealdercoach), podcasts and blogs. She says she was motivated by seeing “the disparity between the way that men experienced the transition to parenthood versus the way that women did”.

She says that for any mums struggling with balance that advocating for yourself is key:

“No one else is going to swoop in and help reprioritise your life for you. No one's going to come in and get you the support that you need. You have to be the one to voice that and advocate for yourself.

“So you have to have a really clear belief in yourself and truly feel that you deserve it and then you'll be able to advocate for yourself in a more balanced way.”