Whanganui kitchen wins major award in London

Concrete and textural treatments are in high demand. This modern industrial kitchen featuring layered concrete was designed by Natalie Du Bois. It was the NKBA Supreme Kitchen of the Year last year.

Kiwi kitchen designers have been putting our country on the map in recent years, winning major international awards for kitchens and bathrooms. But the latest win is a very big one for a kitchen in a small town in New Zealand.

Natalie Du Bois of Du Bois Design has won the KBB Australasia award at the prestigious SBID (Society of British and Internatonal Design) awards in London for her kitchen-bathroom project in a new house in Whanganui.

And it’s not the first win for the house. Last year Du Bois won the NKBA Supreme Kitchen of the Year award and the award for best bathroom under $50,000 for the kitchen and guest bathroom in the same house. It also helped cement her position as NKBA Designer of the Year.

Du Bois says the kitchen was designed for a family of five who often have up to 25 guests at gatherings.

“They wanted a modern look with an industrial edge,” she says. “They needed three separate functional zones – the main kitchen area, a large butler’s pantry which could be used as a secondary kitchen, and a dedicated drinks area where their guests could easily access away from the main kitchen area.

“The design of the pantry was just as important as the main kitchen to my clients, one reason being so their ‘budding baker’ teenage daughter could use this area for practising her baking skills.”

Du Bois says she was inspired by the Brutalist movement, and wanted to emphasise the voluminous proportions of the home.

A mix of materials was specified to create the industrial look in the kitchen. Concrete is a forerunner – the island has a rugged concrete Caesarstone island benchtop, and there are strips in various sizes wrapped around the back and sides of the island to create the central focus for the room. Even the walls are rough-textured plaster.

Cabinetry doors feature a mix of Laminex Recon Veneer in Smoked Greige and Melteca Soft Touch in Metallic Coal. The bar and scullery benchtops are Dekton Fossil Natural.

Supplied Natalie Du Bois, pictured, designed the pantry to be large enough for two or more people to work simultaneously.

Three entrances were provided for the pantry so it could be used by two to three people at any time. Two openings on the kitchen side borrow some natural light and also help to create a less congested space. The other entrance is accessed from the hallway.

A separate drinks area with all the “mod cons” is located near the family living area away from the main kitchen providing a practical location for ease of access.

The kitchen features a full complement of Gaggenau appliances, and there is an additional Miele combi steam oven in the pantry, plus a Fisher & Paykel CoolDrawer, hob and DishDrawers.

Supplied There is a separate bar area to one side of the family living area for ease of access.

Supplied The bar, at left, runs the full length of the room, and has its own sink and refrigeration.

Layered lighting also plays a crucial role. LED strips beneath the island make it appear to float. And similar strips beneath the island top highlight the textural concrete at the front and sides. There are also pendant lights, task and in-cabinet lighting in the pantry.

Du Bois says she focused on a neutral colour palette of black, white, and grey. “Ultimately, my design choices were driven by my clients' specific needs, lifestyles, and personalities,” she says.

The designer also designed the laundry and five bathrooms in the house, which were part of the project submitted to the SBID judges. Other awards for this project were Runner-up Powder room - Designer TIDA,

Highly commended Bathroom for the Boys bathroom TIDA, Highly commended Bathroom for Guest bathroom TIDA, Highly commended bathroom Ensuite.

Supplied The main ensuite is one of five bathrooms Du Bois designed for the Whanganui house.