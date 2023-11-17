Stuart Nash lists his character home on Bluff Hill in Napier

The former Labour minister, who retired from politics at the recent election, is selling the Napier house he and wife Sarah have owned since 2010. It is listed with NZ Sotheby's International Realty.

It’s been a year of change for former Labour cabinet minister Stuart Nash. After losing his cabinet portfolio in March for “breaches to the Cabinet Manual”, and after 14 years in Parliament, the former MP for Napier chose to leave politics at the recent general election.

He went straight into a new job last month, as commercial director for leading global recruitment company Robert Walters. And now Nash is moving house – he and his wife Sarah have just listed their character-filled 1915 bungalow on Bluff Hill, Napier.

But they don’t intend to move to another city: “We are definitely staying in the Bay, but now looking for another project,” he says.

"This has been our wonderful family home for over 12 years, and we have added and modified it in a way that blends modern in-door comfort with awesome outdoor spaces to make the most of the amazing Hawke's Bay weather and lifestyle.”

Council records show the couple paid $545,000 for the property in 2010. It has a September 2020 valuation of $1,170,000.

Listing agent Phil Quinney of NZ Sotheby’s International Realty says the house, something of a local landmark on Milton Rd, is an “architectural gem”. It was designed by renowned early 20th-century architects Finch & Westerholm. Unusually, for a house on the hill, it has large, terraced areas of flat land, so there is enough space for a lawn, 9m heated swimming pool and a basketball “D”.

“Properties with this much space and off-street parking are few and far between on the hill,” Quinney says. “This one is divided into four distinct areas. Fruit trees and natives line the first tier for privacy, while the second tier provides a flat concrete area perfect for sports and play, and there's an electric vehicle charging station.

“The third tier is the entertainment level including in-ground pool, patio, and barbecue area - ideal for outdoor gatherings. The upper tier features a spacious lawn, and home office.”

The five-bedroom house, on a 1739m² site, has a stone and plastered brick construction with native timber flooring. Other character features include leadlight bay windows, timber panelling throughout the entry and formal living and dining area, and large, painted beams in the these areas. The fifth bedroom is currently used as a kids’ lounge.

There’s also a large basement, which is presently used as a games room and separate workshop. In addition, there’s a separate office-studio with its own fireplace.

In an extended interview five years ago with Knowledge Bank, the Hawke’s Bay Digital Archives Trust, Nash talked about growing up in the region and going to the same kindergarten as his own children.

“I firmly believe that in Napier we live in the best city in the greatest country in the world – I think this is a fantastic city – love it.”

Quinney says he is inviting buyers looking “circa” $1.5 million. “That figure’s not going to buy the property; it will go somewhere north of that, but if you have got a budget over that, then come and have a look.”

The family property, at 60 Milton Rd, Napier, is being sold by tender, with a deadline of December 7, 2023. Viewings are by appointment only.

