Cartoonist Burton Silver's family boatshed at Scorching Bay listed

Selling the family boatshed in Scorching Bay, Wellington is Burton Silver's family's sad and "final departure from the bay".

Cartoonist Burton Silver learned to row when he was four, thanks to his grandparents living over the road from the beach in Scorching Bay, Wellington.

It helped that the family had built a boatshed with a 16m ramp back in the 1930s, where they could store their dinghy and fishing gear. Tucked back from the road, surrounded by native trees and flax, it remains the only boatshed in the bay.

Strangely, Silver, known for his Bogor woodsman comic strip, says the boatshed has never been on the open market before, but it has changed hands three times, coming back into family ownership nearly 40 years ago.

BAYLEYS Cartoonist Burton Silver's family boatshed at Scorching Bay has been around for nearly 90 years. It was onsold twice in private sales and then bought back by Silver in 1986. Now it is listed publicly for the first time.

“It was built by my great uncle, Harry Silver and my grandfather around 1937,” Silver says. “Rumour has it that great-grandfather, Captain Frederick Silver, who was in charge of nearby Fort Balance, supplied explosives to blow out the channel between the rocks to make for the very secure slipway.

“Harry, who was a keen swimmer, lost a leg in WWI, but that didn’t stop him rigging up a diving board on the rocks opposite. It was a sight to see him hopping along it and plunging in. The train rail that held the board in place is still there.”

Silver’s grandmother was also enamoured of the bay. “Every day, rain or shine, my grandmother liked to walk down to the end of the boat ramp and sit up to her neck in what she called ‘God’s Health Water’. It’s possibly why she lived to a ripe old age.”

supplied Burton Silver (left) sits with his family on the steps of the house they reluctantly sold after it had been in the family for 125 years. (File photo)

BURTON SILVER Burton Silver drew this Bogor cartoon for Stuff when the family home over the road from the boatshed was put on the market.

Three years ago, the Silver family sold the house and bach opposite in Karaka Bays Rd, which had been in the family for 125 years – he described that as a real “wrench” for the family. Silver himself, wrote his Bogor comic strips in a hut halfway up the hill.

Now he says, selling the boatshed is “our final departure from the bay”. “It’s the end of an era for us.”

Silver says the boatshed is remarkable for not showing its almost 90 years of age. “That’s largely thanks to having been reclad with tanalised timber, new piles and a Colorsteel roof.

BAYLEYS The 16m ramp is built from hardwood.

“The boat ramp is made with marine grade timber (H4) fixed with stainless steel bolts and nails. It runs at a gentle angle to below the low tide mark, which makes for easy launching of a canoe or dinghy, and is ideal for swimming.”

The13.6m² boatshed has two windows and a skylight providing good natural light inside, even when the doors are closed.

“There is plenty of storage space beneath the roof for oars and rods, along with room for two canoes,” Silver says. “And there’s room for secure dinghy storage outside the boatshed in a private area well sheltered by the native coastal plants – it’s a good place for the barbecue.”

BAYLEYS The boatshed is large enough for a small boat and kayaks tucked under the roof. There are two windows and skylights to ensure there is always plenty of natural light.

While the boatshed is not plumbed, it comes with a 10L container with a tap to provide water for tea-making and washing. A camp stove is used for cooking and water boiling.

“The site is very sheltered from the prevailing northerly winds while Conger Island and the surrounding rocks provide a little sheltered cove that protect it in southerly swells. For this reason the boatshed has never been damaged by wind or wave in its long life.”

Silver says previous owners (private sales) include Captain Hankinson who lived at number 491Karaka Bay Rd. “He was a keen fisherman and kept a logbook of all the best fishing spots. Today it’s a treasured possession, along with my grandfather’s pencil drawings of old sailing ships going past the shed.

“Captain Hankinson sold the shed to the Taylor family who lived on Fortification Road and they sold it back to me in 1986.”

Silver says while the boatshed may make an ideal art studio or sauna today, most of its life it has been used as a base for numerous fishing excursions.

“There are always plenty of tarakihi and blue cod if you know where to fish, and you get the tide right. Plus, the snapper are coming back. And at a moment's notice you’re always ready to paddle out to watch dolphins or the occasional orca and calf that come in close in search of stingrays. Or you can row out when the kahawai are running.

BAYLEYS Burton Silver learned to row at the age of four.

You don’t have to go for bait

“Limpets and mussels for bait abound on the rocks. Back in the day, green-lipped mussels were held in a small square bait box chipped into the rock below high tide right by the shed, so they were always on hand. It is still there today.

“As kids, we spent hours in the rockpools – it was just this wonderful world. We’d break open little mussels in the pool and watch the shrimps, cockabullies, crabs and periwinkels come and feast. We would catch cockabullies and put them in a jar, but we had to tip them out afterwards.”

Snorkeling has been another favourite pastime, with frequent sightings of sea horses, octopus, parrot fish, moki and butter fish that hide in the kelp beds.

BAYLEYS It's possible the shed could be used as an artist's or writer's studio, but it will most likely be bought by someone looking to get out on the water.

BAYLEYS The Silvers equipped the shed with a 10L water tank and tap and a camp stove for cooking and boiling water.

And then there is the birdlife. Silver knows them all: “White-fronted terns, kitty wakes, oystercatchers with their distinctive red bills, black-backed gulls that nest on Conger island, and gannets diving for fish are all there to enjoy. A tui, resident in the native bush behind, is often seen taking nectar from the flax flowers around the shed.”

The boatshed building is fully insured through to 2024 against fire, storm, and vandalism. It is close to the beach and the Scorch-O-Rama Café, a local watering hole.

Boatshed 701 is opposite 491 Karaka Bay Rd, and will be auctioned by Bayleys on December 14, 2023. “The boatshed is being auctioned because no-one really has any idea what it could be worth,” Silver says.

BAYLEYS Where better to swap a few fishing yarns?

BAYLEYS This photo of the boatshed and the bay is believed to have been taken in the 1930s, around the time the shed was built.