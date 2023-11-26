Z-House is most expensive Supreme House of the Year

Z House built by John Creighton Builders has won the Master Builders Supreme House of the Year over $1 million award and best New Home over $4m. The house was designed by RTA Studio to bring a strong historical context to the family home.

Post-earthquake builds in Christchurch have produced some great architecture and this year’s Master Builders’ Supreme House of the Year over $1 million is a great example.

Z-House in Fendalton, built by John Creighton Builders and designed by RTA Studio, replaces the original home on the site that fell victim to the 2011 earthquakes. Judges in the House of the Year competition described the house, which also won best New Home over $4m, as a “work of art” that captivates from every angle.

The single-storey house, on a flat site, rises out of the ground like a landmark. “The structure is cutting-edge, with three wings in the shape of a Z,” the judges said. “The living and kitchen area make up one wing, bedrooms are in the second wing, and the garage, gym, and wine cellar are in the third.”

Patrick Reynolds Natural materials feature throughout the house, which was designed to showcase the owners' art collection. The porthole windows are echoed by the oculus on the front terrace.

The judges also commended the high-end materials and the quality of the fit-out, saying the high level of specification and craftsmanship “leaves you spellbound”.

Three years ago, Stuff reported the cost of building construction for the 800m² house and siteworks reported to the council was $9.5m. The land itself, in four titles, was worth about $4m for rating purposes.

Patrick Reynolds Even the kitchen has a sculptural look, reinforcing the sense of the house itself as a work of art.

RTA Studio won an NZIA Canterbury region Housing Award for the project this year. The NZIA judges noted: “Meticulous attention to detail and innovative design solutions are evident in every aspect of this extraordinary home, creating an unparalleled living experience that blends contemporary luxury with a sense of timeless elegance.”

While Z-House is the most expensive of the Supreme winners, there is a Supreme House of the Year under $1 million, and a Supreme Renovation of the Year.

The Supreme House of the Year under $1 million award was won by FV Design and Build for a holiday home in Raglan. The project also won the Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000 - $1 million.

Supplied The Supreme House of the Year under $1 million award was won by FV Design and Build for this holiday home in Raglan.

Supplied Sleek timber veneer cabinetry, including a custom hood, ensure the kitchen reinforces the contemporary architecture.

The judges said they were blown away by the detailing in this home. “Nestled between two large pōhutukawa trees, this elegant holiday home is a true gem. Located on the edge of the Raglan harbour, it offers a northwest-facing position to soak up the sun from all areas.

“Despite its modest floor area, the home spans over three gently stepped levels, creating a sense of spaciousness. The expert craftsmanship is evident throughout, with concrete heated floors and plywood walls. The attention to detail in this build is truly remarkable.”

National Supreme Renovation of the Year

Glenbuild took out two awards for an Auckland project - the National Supreme Renovation of the Year, and the National Renovation over $1.5 million category.

Supplied The Supreme Renovation of the Year was won by Glenbuild for this Auckland project, which also won the National Renovation over $1.5 million category.

Supplied Judges praised the execution of the "complex structural changes" to the house.

The judges applauded the craftsmanship and the builder’s attention to detail. “This remarkable renovation showcased an unwavering commitment to architectural integrity and seamless transitions.

“The complex structural changes, including the expansion of the middle floor and the addition of a new gym, were executed with precision, blending seamlessly with the existing architectural details and landscaping.”

The Resene New Home $2m to $4m award was won by Auckland-based Moore Construction Company, while Lakes Building Co won the New Home $1m to $2m award for a new Queenstown home.

Supplied Moore Construction Company took out the Resene New Home $2m to $4m award for this project.

Resurgence of Mid-century Modern architecture

House of the Year judge and architectural designer Faye Pearson-Green noted that Mid-century mModern architecture is having a resurgence. “We saw this a lot through the selection of materials, as people are gravitating to timber and plywood for their interior linings.

“This influence was clear in many of the kitchens we judged, which featured plywood kitchen joinery and more in-built furniture throughout, rather than stand alone. Colour palettes, external architectural designs, and tile size for bathrooms and splash backs, are all further indicators that mid-century modern architecture is making a comeback.

Supplied Auckland-based Kane Build Group won the Kitchen Excellence Award for this project.

HOMED Earlier this year this Takapuna house by Kane Build Group took out several awards in the 2023 regional Master Builders awards, including best home over $4m.

“We are also continuing to see a flow on effect from time spent at home during the Covid-19 lockdowns. Work from home set-ups are no longer make-shift offices at the dining room table, but areas designed specifically to encourage productive working. While window seats are being utilised as a place to escape and relax in the home.”

Pearson-Green says with almost 300 entries entered in the competition this year, the calibre of entries continues to grow, and the level of quality and innovation continues to rise. Spanning across different price brackets, the awards recognise the best homes, renovations, and builders the industry has to offer.

A full list of winners can be seen on the Master Builders House of the Year website.

Supplied Lakes Building Co won the New Home $1m to $2m award for this new Queenstown home.