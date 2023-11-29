$1500 a week for Connie and Rach's house on The Block NZ

Connie and Rach's house from The Block NZ in 2021 has been listed for rent. It is the only Block house from the recent series to have its own driveway.

Two years ago, fans of The Block NZ watched as the four Point Chevalier townhouses were auctioned, netting the contestants record amounts of money.

Tim Cotton and Arthur Gillies (Arty) won the contest, pocketing a massive $760,000. Rachel Martin and Connie King did pretty well also – their townhouse sold for $2.692 million, and they took home $422,000.

The win was a huge surprise for the girls, with Connie saying at the time, “I just went from poor to rich in a matter of seconds.”

SUPPLIED This is the last photo of the last Block team on site together, taken shortly before lockdown delayed the auction. From left, Tim Cotton, Arthur Gillies, Connie King, Rachel Martin, Meg and Dan Leen, Dylan and Keegan Crawford.

Now their townhouse, at 106 Huia Rd, is available to rent, at $1500 a week. It is the second time it has been listed for rent – the first time was following settlement after the auction. The house comes fully furnished, looking just as it did when it went to auction.

This townhouse was in the running for “most desirable” at the auction, having a street frontage and its own driveway. Plus, it has a soaring double-height ceiling and large skylights in the living area, which helped Connie and Rach win the living room reveal.

Barfoot & Thompson The Block NZ townhouse Connie & Rach for rent through Barfoot & Thompson 29.11.23

The living room also has a specially textured wall and a double-sided fireplace, with the dining room on the other side. The girls redid this room after it was slammed by the judges, removing a mirror wall and glass tabletop, and making it more child-friendly.

They also won a room reveal for their family bathroom, which is lined with large-format, marble-look tiles.

THREE The Block NZ: Connie and Rach's family bathroom hits a high note, despite not being finished. (Video first screened July, 2021)

Listing agent Fergus Salmon of Barfoot & Thompson Remuera Rentals describes the three-bedroom house as a “masterpiece”, with “ample space for your family or flatmates”.

The house has attractive, private outdoor living area, also furnished – with an outdoor kitchen and seating.

Whoever signs the rental agreement gets the benefit of modern insulation and technology, including an electric car charger in the garage.

Barfoot & Thompson Connie and Rach won the room reveal for their living room.

Barfoot & Thompson There is a double-sided gas fireplace between the living and dining rooms.

Barfoot & Thompson/Stuff The kitchen opens to the outdoor living area.

Barfoot & Thompson The bench seating in the kitchen was a late addition.