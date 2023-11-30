Desperate owner's 'neglected' house to be auctioned for $1 reserve

The owner of this Papatoetoe house, which has been in the family for 40 years, needs to move on. The Ray White auction (December 5) will have a $1 reserve.

Moving into a newer, nicer home is the promising future for the owner of this Papatoetoe property to be auctioned on Tuesday, December 5 with a $1 reserve.

Listing agent Uros Bojovic of Ray White Manurewa says the property has been in the same family for 40 years, with little maintenance undertaken.

“The place has been neglected and is not in a liveable condition. The carpet is filthy and there are holes in the flooring. The homeowner, who is in her 70s, needs to get into something newer and nicer. She really wants it sold, hence the $1 reserve.”

RAY WHITE This three-bedroom, brick-and-tile house, at 115 George St, Papatoetoe, sits on a 1429sqm section. The listing agent says it is unlivable in its current state.

Bojovic says there is always a risk taking this sales approach. “But at the end of the day, people can see there is value in the land (1429m³) and they could potentially do up the house. It’s always a question of how much the risk outweighs the potential [a good, quick sale].”

The agent says he has only had around nine groups through the house, but has had a lot of people wanting to register and bid over the phone.

“They are probably hoping for a bargain, but I am encouraging them to come and see the property and come to the auction in person.

RAY WHITE It's the size of the section that makes the property appealing. Do-up investors and developers are eyeing it up.

“There are a lot of people looking for a deal, and if we can get all those people in a room together, magic can happen.”

“Do-up investors” have expressed interest in the property, as have developers, and others looking to renovate to create a family home.

Bojovic is letting the house speak for itself in his listing – his sales pitch is essentially just two sentences: “$1 reserve – this is all you need to know. This is selling, no questions.”

RAY WHITE The owner, in her 70s, is looking to move into a "newer, nicer place".

The brick-and-tile house, at 115 George St, Papatoetoe, has three bedrooms and one bathroom, and is 100m². It has a 2021 RV of $1.675 million. It was sold to the current owner in 1986 for $133,500.

Other properties sold at auction for $1 reserve include a 1970s four-bedroom house in Birkdale, Auckland with “a bit of rot”, which sold last December for $480,000. There were 16 regisered bidders and five of them were active.

More recently, a Thames coastal property with a house damaged by a slip at Auckland Anniversary Weekend sold in October for $375,000. Listing agent Steven Bridson of Harcourts said there were 43 bidders; 26 were online, seven on the phone and 10 in the room.

RAY WHITE While the appliances have been replaced, the kitchen is essentially original - the Papatoetoe house was built in the '50s.

RAY WHITE There's an easy flow between the living spaces.

“Everyone tried to bid, but the price jumped too quickly for some of them. It quickly went up to $350,000, but that last $25,000 was fought hard between three bidders.

The new owners are Jono and Kathy Peet, who can’t believe they were able to get the property for $375,000.

“We were looking for property on that side of the peninsula and that is one of our favourite beaches,” Jono Peet says. “But everything is priced way out of our league. But we talked to Steven and thought we’d give it a go and we succeeded.”

RAY WHITE Wallpaper has been stripped in some rooms.

RAY WHITE The house still has its original built-in cabinets and pelmets.