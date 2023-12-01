Rundown Ponsonby villa in same family for 70 years sells under hammer

The double garage was expected to add around $300,000 to the price of this rundown property in Summer Street, Ponsonby. It sold under the hammer for $1.85 million.

There was a lot of family history in this Ponsonby cottage at 47 Summer St, which went under the hammer on Thursday, November 30, selling for $1.85 million.

The same family had lived here for 70 years, and there had been 10 homebirths at the house in that time.

Listing agent Murray Dow of Ray White Ponsonby said there were two bidders vying for the property, including a New Zealand citizen in Malaysia. “That bidder was successful. They plan to do up the house as a family home. And it’s great that a family is going to make use of it, rather than a developer who would renovate then flick it on.

RAY WHITE The house has been in the same family for 70 years, and there have been 10 home births here in that time.

RAY WHITE At some point, the original veranda was enclosed to create a sunroom.

“The vendor is very happy, and so is the buyer.”

Dow estimates it could take $2 million to renovate the house to the standard of other prestigious properties in the street, but it could then be worth up to $5 million.

A neighbouring house sold for $5 million earlier this year. And this house is on the preferred northern side of the street, which means it gets the sun out back.

RAY WHITE There is a heritage overlay in the street. The house will be renovated and converted into a family home.

RAY WHITE/Stuff The original laundry tubs remain.

At 323m², the auctioned property is, like most others in the suburb, not large. The existing 126m² layout of the house provides three bedrooms, one bathroom, a living room and a sunroom at the front.

But it has the advantage of a double garage, which Dow says can add $300,000 to the value of the house in this popular location.

The photographs show a tidy roof, but the rest of the property has not been maintained in a long time, and the house is barely habitable now. At some point, the original veranda has been covered in.

RAY WHITE It would be hard to over-capitalise on the sunny side of this street. The house to the left sold earlier this year for $5 million.

The kitchen cabinets appear to date back to the ‘30s or ‘40s and the original concrete washtubs remain.

The property has an RV of $2.7 million in a suburb where the CoreLogic median value is $2,363,750.