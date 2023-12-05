The punk and the All Black team up to sell property

Former Blam Blam Blam bass player Tim Mahon, left, and former All Black Andy Dalton may have been on opposite sides during the Springbok tour of 1981, but they're good at selling properties together. (File photos)

“If you want to put it in rugby terms, he’s the yappy half-back, and I’m the quiet one at the back doing all the hard work.”

That’s former All Black captain and former New Zealand Rugby Union President Andy Dalton talking about his sometimes business partner Tim Mahon, former bass player for 80s group Blam, Blam, Blam.

The pair, both real estate agents, team up now and then to market properties together, despite living in different towns. Mahon is based in Auckland and Dalton and his wife Eileen moved up to Bream Bay seven years ago.

“I came to know Peter Thompson (Barfoot and Thompson managing director) in the sporting environment, and I had a chat with him about getting into real estate,” Dalton says. “We didn’t know anyone when we first moved up here, although I later found former All Black Ritchie Guy was living next door, but I thought it could be a good way to get out and meet people.”

Dalton captained 17 All Black tests between 1982 and 1987, but missed lifting the World Cup after the win in 1987 (David Kirk got the job), as he was out with an injury. Other positions he has held in rugby include CEO of Auckland Rugby Football Union and CEO of the Auckland Blues.

Dominion Historic Collection Flashback: A formidable trio at an All Black trial at Athletic Park in 1978. From left; Bill Bush, Andy Dalton and Gary Seear.

But Dalton says “that chapter’s long past”. “I get measured on my ability as a real estate agent these days.

“It’s a fascinating business and I really enjoy it, but we are on a bit of a roller coaster. We are coming out of a pretty tough time, but things are definitely lifting in this area now. We are getting deals across the line for people.”

He sells a lot of lifestyle blocks, like the one featured in this story, plus a lot of coastal homes from Mangawhai, through Langs Beach to the north end of One Tree Point.

“There are fantastic beaches and boating here. I don’t own a boat, but I have friends with boats, so I get all the fun without the maintenance.”

supplied Blam Blam Blam in the early 80s, with Don McGlashan on drums, bass player Tim Mahon (foreground) and Mark Bell.

Tim Mahon, the musician, essentially gave up band work when he was seriously injured in a road accident while on tour – he lost a finger. But he still plays and composes.

‘Opposite opinions during ‘81 Springbok tour’

Mahon jokes that he and Dalton were of opposite opinions during the 1981 Springbok rugby tour of New Zealand. “Our song There is No Depression in New Zealand” was the anthem for the protesters. We were doing a uni orientation tour, and everywhere we went the protests were happening. I remember sleeping on the floor of a house in Christchurch with people who were suggesting all sorts of things.

“In Auckland I watched the clowns getting beaten up against the wall of a villa, and a very large fella with a piece of four-by-two attack the riot squad.”

Supplied Andy Dalton has made his home in Bream Bay, where he enjoys a relaxed lifestyle.

Barfoot & Thompson This is the 1.579ha lifestyle property in Mangawhai listed by Andy Dalton and Tim Mahon.

“But this is New Zealand where people view their differences and just get on with it.”

The pair came to work together in 2019-2020 when Mahon picked up some listings in Waipū where Dalton was living. “He had just started with Barfoot & Thompson, and it was suggested I get in touch with him. contact with him. We sold several properties together, some of them sight unseen, which was happening at the time.”

The property they have listed together is a 1.579ha lifestyle-with-income block with a four-bedroom house and 1000m² greenhouse at 43 Devich Rd, Mangawhai.

Barfoot & Thompson The greenhouse was damaged in Cyclone Gabrielle, but the $50k cost to repair it will be taken into account with the sale price.

“It’s a wonderful listing,” Mahon says. “It’s almost crying out for a young couple to take it on, like you see often on Country Calendar, which is the best programme ever on TV.”

The listing says while the Polyhouse Greenhouse did sustain damage during Cyclone Gabrielle, estimated repair costs of $50,000 have been factored into the sale price.

The property has an unlimited artesian bore water supply and tanks storing 100,000L.

It’s for sale by tender, with a deadline of December 12, 2023. The property has a 2020 valuation of $1.23 million.