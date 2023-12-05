Three-word hack professional home organiser uses to declutter

Organiser Bridget Johns of Be Simply Free says her decluttering principles are based on "stop, focus, notice".

Trying to organise a room in a particular way, only to have clutter consistently pile up in a completely different spot than intended is a losing battle.

It's one professional organiser Bridget Johns, founder of Be Simply Free, understands so well, she's made ﻿a decluttering philosophy out of it.

"Stop, focus, notice" is her simple three-word phrase that acknowledges things tend to gravitate to a place, and working with that rather than against it leads to a more organised, less cluttered home in the long run.

"For example, we have a traditional farmhouse where we come in through the car shed and the dumping spot is the lounge, the dining room and the kitchen. That's the first place you come to and my kids would put their school bags there. But I wanted them to walk to the opposite end of the house to put their school bags in there," she tells 9Honey Living.

"But then I stopped and I focused and noticed what was happening and thought of what options I had for solving it. So that's when we used the buffet cupboards, you know, when you've got like three drawers where you have your cutlery [and platters] for when extra visitors come over... I was able to declutter those and now the kids can literally walk in the house, take about four steps and put their school bags in there."

Supplied Bridget Johns says she often sees people making the same mistakes room-by-room, but there are simple fixes.

A lot of the organisation mistakes we make around the home can be put down to not making the space work for how we use it.

We're also not taking the time to declutter what we don't really need so that we can use more of the space we have rather than bringing in more storage units﻿.

Johns often sees people making the same kind of mistakes room-to-room but there are simple ways to fix them.

Here are the common organising problems in each room and what you can do about them.﻿

Kitchen

﻿You probably won't be surprised that kitchen bench clutter is the number one organisation mistake we're making in the kitchen.

It somehow just seems like a magnet pulls mail, leftover packaging and lunchboxes to it without us even realising we've done it.

Sue Lee/Supplied There is a little glass in Aucklander Sue Lee's pantry, as most of her storage is Tupperware, and has been for the past 46 years.

This is where 'stop, focus, notice' comes in and you can make an informed decision about where that stuff should go instead.

"One of my key strategies for dealing with that kitchen bench clutter is to declutter your cupboards and make a bit of a launch pad drawer, a junk drawer where my husband's got his own space, I've got a drawer where I can put my handbag, and our tissues and random cords. So there's a space for those things that aren't on top of the kitchen bench so we can have a clear bench to cook on,' she says.

"We can all find what we need, when we need it. That's been a big game changer for us, everyone having their own spaces."﻿

Living room

There are two issues Johns typically sees in the lounge area; the first is not putting our precious mementoes and passions on display, while the other is having too many toys in the space.

"I'm sitting here [in my living room] looking at a bookcase which displays my husband's ugly Elvis memorabilia. It's got beautiful pictures from our life, but then some cross stitch that I love. So I think people should display themselves – let's not keep up with the Kardashians or the Joneses... Make sure there's you in your spaces and not just the latest trends," she adds.

123rf When you have small children, the living room often resembles a toy room. Johns has a fix for this also.

As for toys, families with kids tend to have so many in the space the living room starts to feel like a play room instead of a space for both adults and children.

So instead of having lots of toys out, the organiser suggests having a smaller selection and rotating them into and out of the room.

"﻿Studies have shown that kids actually play deeper and for longer with less amount of toys available to them and that also makes it easier to tidy up," Johns explains.

Bathroom﻿

The bathroom is another area where Johns encourages people to practice her decluttering philosophy to stop products piling up on the vanity and in the shower.

"﻿I'd really encourage people to stop focus, notice and simplify their skincare routines. If you're onto a good thing, do we really need to go and buy an extra potion to help us out? Think about how much you need to have in your bathroom cupboards and look at those expiry dates," she says.

THREE/Stuff Maree and James Steele, who designed this family bathroom on The Block NZ last year, included a basket for clean linen and small trays for items on the vanity.

But when it comes to what you're storing things in, the organiser recommends looking at what you already have and reusing that instead of buying new containers.

"﻿We got some whiskey glasses for our 21st many, many moons ago and we actually used them to hold up our makeup brushes and our toothbrushes and things. So think a bit outside the box for some storage solutions. You can use excess items from potentially your Tupperware cupboard or your glassware as something to hold some of your makeup in your bathroom as well."

﻿Bedroom

While the main function of this room is to provide a place for us to sleep, the amount of clutter in some bedrooms, means it is far from a sanctuary.

The ﻿big mistake Johns has seen with clients in this space is tossing clutter in and shutting the door to hide from visitors, and having clothes spill out from the wardrobe and drawers onto the floor or the chair-robe.

123rf When you have too many clothes for the space in your wardrobe, there will always be clutter and items spilling out into the bedroom. She says less is more.

She h﻿as two hacks to help make the bedroom more of a relaxing sanctuary, and both of them will help you get control of your clothes.

The first is 'less is more'.

"I'm a big fan of understanding your personal colours and what colours suit your skin tone, and your features so you can have less clothes, but that mix and match a lot better. So I actually worked with a personal stylist to understand my best colours and now my wardrobe's quite small but it mixes and matches and I would have hundreds of outfits to choose from," she reveals.

﻿And the second is to hang most of your clothes on coat hangers so that it is easier to look through what you have without tossing things out of the drawer.

Laundry

If you think your laundry is small, spare a thought for Johns whose laundry and bathroom are in the one space.

However she has come up with a functional way to use the multi-purpose room and keep laundry clutter from piling up.

Instead of just one laundry hamper or basket, there are baskets in each bedroom as well as the laundry, so there's no excuse for not getting dirty clothes to the washing machine.

Kallan MacLeod This laundry, next to an equally well-organised pantry, was designed by Natalie Du Bois of Auckland. Having a drying rack and plenty of bench and cupboard space helps keep it tidy.

When it comes to doing the laundry, everyone takes turns, even her children who follow a weekly rotation that ensures there is nothing left to wash on the weekend.

"﻿I'm a big believer that if a kid can use an iPad, they are more than capable of turning on a washing machine," she says.

"So get the whole family involved and have a schedule... Monday, the towels are getting washed, clothes will get done [Tuesday], master sheets will get done Wednesday, kids' sheets will be done Thursday along with a clothes wash and that frees up our weekend."

This story was first published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.