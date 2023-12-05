Desperate owner's 'neglected' house with $1 reserve sells for $1.425m

The owner of this Papatoetoe house, which has been in the family for 40 years, needs to move on. On December 5, 2023, at the Ray White auction, the house sold under the hammer for $1.425m.

The risk that wasn’t: A rundown brick-and-tile house at 115 George St, Papatoetoe that went to auction with $1 reserve has sold under the hammer for $1.425 million.

Listing agent Uros Bojovic of Ray White Manurewa says there were 28 registered bidders and around 40 bids in the auction that was “very heated”. The first bid was $1 – “there’s always that cheeky bid.” And the bids went smoothly up to $1 million, then raced on to settle at $1.425m.

“The owner is thrilled with the price,” Bojovic says. “And the investor/developer buyer is also very pleased.”

The house has a 2021 RV of $1.675 million

Before the auction, Bojovic said the property had been in the same family for 40 years, with little maintenance undertaken.

RAY WHITE The three-bedroom, brick-and-tile house at 115 George St, Papatoetoe sits on a 1429sqm section. The listing agent says it is unlivable in its current state.

“The place has been neglected and is not in a liveable condition. The carpet is filthy and there are holes in the flooring. The homeowner, who is in her 70s, needs to get into something newer and nicer. She really wants it sold, hence the $1 reserve.”

Bojovic had let the house speak for itself in his listing – his sales pitch was essentially just two sentences: “$1 reserve – this is all you need to know. This is selling, no questions.”

The house has three bedrooms and one bathroom, and is 100m². It was sold to the current owner in 1986 for $133,500.

RAY WHITE It's the size of the section that made the property appealing. Do-up investors and developers were eyeing it up.

Other properties sold at auction for $1 reserve include a 1970s four-bedroom house in Birkdale, Auckland with “a bit of rot”, which sold last December for $480,000. There were 16 regisered bidders and five of them were active.

More recently, a Thames coastal property with a house damaged by a slip at Auckland Anniversary Weekend sold in October for $375,000. Listing agent Steven Bridson of Harcourts said there were 43 bidders; 26 were online, seven on the phone and 10 in the room.

RAY WHITE While the appliances have been replaced, the kitchen is essentially original - the house was built in the '50s.

RAY WHITE The owner, in her 70s, is looking to move into a "newer, nicer place".