Desperate owner's 'neglected' house with $1 reserve sells for $1.425m
The risk that wasn’t: A rundown brick-and-tile house at 115 George St, Papatoetoe that went to auction with $1 reserve has sold under the hammer for $1.425 million.
Listing agent Uros Bojovic of Ray White Manurewa says there were 28 registered bidders and around 40 bids in the auction that was “very heated”. The first bid was $1 – “there’s always that cheeky bid.” And the bids went smoothly up to $1 million, then raced on to settle at $1.425m.
“The owner is thrilled with the price,” Bojovic says. “And the investor/developer buyer is also very pleased.”
The house has a 2021 RV of $1.675 million
Before the auction, Bojovic said the property had been in the same family for 40 years, with little maintenance undertaken.
“The place has been neglected and is not in a liveable condition. The carpet is filthy and there are holes in the flooring. The homeowner, who is in her 70s, needs to get into something newer and nicer. She really wants it sold, hence the $1 reserve.”
Bojovic had let the house speak for itself in his listing – his sales pitch was essentially just two sentences: “$1 reserve – this is all you need to know. This is selling, no questions.”
The house has three bedrooms and one bathroom, and is 100m². It was sold to the current owner in 1986 for $133,500.
Other properties sold at auction for $1 reserve include a 1970s four-bedroom house in Birkdale, Auckland with “a bit of rot”, which sold last December for $480,000. There were 16 regisered bidders and five of them were active.
More recently, a Thames coastal property with a house damaged by a slip at Auckland Anniversary Weekend sold in October for $375,000. Listing agent Steven Bridson of Harcourts said there were 43 bidders; 26 were online, seven on the phone and 10 in the room.