Less is more: Four of the best tiny homes we've seen this year

Bryce Langston and Rasa Percud spend their time travelling the world telling the stories of other tiny home owners in their Living Big in a Tiny House show. This is their own tiny home.

Here at Stuff, we get to write stories on lots of tiny homes, but there are always stand-outs. And it’s not about how much money the owners have spent – it’s about what they’ve done with their set-up, where they live and how settled they are. Happiness rates highly.

There are lots of clever space-saving ideas in tiny houses – ideas that could be put to use in bigger homes. And they are a great lesson in decluttering.

And it was especially heartening to hear Bryce Langston from the Living Big in a Tiny House show talk about how much people change when they make the move. “People are empowered by tiny home living when life is no longer a struggle – when you are not figuring out how to pay the rent or mortgage. I have never met anyone living in a tiny home who hated their job.”

‘Living Big in a Tiny House’ owners nail it

It took a lockdown to force Langston and partner Rasa Pescud to put down roots themselves, having travelled extensively to film for their show. They were grounded in 2020, returning home to New Zealand and setting themselves up in their own tiny house on family land in Auckland.

Langston told Stuff the past three years had given them time to enjoy a slower pace of life – they’ve been able to plant a garden and watch it grow. But they were planning to move the house to Coromandel, where they have bought land north of Tairua.

Their tiny house, which they call The Seed of Life, has a 15m² footprint and cost around $100,000, but Langston says they took several years to complete it. That figure includes labour costs and the solar power system.

“That makes the home about one tenth the cost of the average home in Auckland, unquestionably making it a really affordable option.”

Langston recently released his book Living Big in a Tiny House, published by Potton & Burton, RRP $54.99.

DIY tiny home couple move to Raglan

Chris McKeen/Stuff Ryan Steven and his parter, Ziski Poschl first lived here in Riverhead, before taking their DIY tiny house down to Raglan.

We first met Ryan Steven and Ziski Poschl when they had just moved into their first home – a DIY tiny house in Riverhead, Auckland they built themselves, with the help of friends, family and YouTube videos. But last year, they upped sticks and shifted their tiny house to a new site in the Waikato.

Both vegans, they are growing much of their own food, and they now have a 14-month-old toddler Auri. In January Steven told us he sometimes pinches himself at just how good life is.

When they spoke to Stuff in January, Poschl was on maternity leave from her work as a child and adolescent counsellor, and hoped to return part-time, offering counselling on a pay-what-you-can basis to other Raglan residents.

Supplied Now settled in Raglan, on 2000sqm, the couple love working in the garden.

Supplied The couple is loving off-the-grid life with low overheads.

Steven, a sales manager and auctioneer for Bayleys, is able to work only two or three days a week. He says this lifestyle is possible because their overheads are so low: They pay $150 a week to lease their waterfront land (2000m²). Water comes from a spring on the property, and they harvest rainwater from the roof.

They generate and store their own power with solar panels. On a sunny day, the panels even charge their electric car, a 2021 MG ZS. Raglan town centre has free charging too.

A place of her own

Jason Dorday/Stuff Bethan Collings added a large deck to her tiny house, which functions like an additional room. She says she is finally feeling settled, but is still disappointed at the finishing in her tiny home.

Bethan Collings had a rocky start to living in a tiny house when the builder went under. And the finishing is not as good as she hoped, but she loves the lifestyle. And that’s why we have picked her story as one of our best.

The company that built her off-grid tiny home, Classwall, didn’t complete all the work, rushing the finishing to get it on site before the business went under. And because it was incomplete, Collings’ tradies couldn’t connect the water or power. For several weeks, she struggled on her remote rural site without power, water and with no toilet.

She admits she used public facilities in nearby towns, showered at the beach and the gym, and went to bed early. She bought a Burnsco portable solar panel so she could power her laptop and a lamp.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Bethan Collings had a rocky start to living in a tiny house when the builder went under. But she loves the lifestyle. (Video first screened April 2023)

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff There is an open-plan living area with a passage down past the bathroom to the single bedroom.

Her wee house is 10m by 3m, which is 30m² and made from steel and structural insulated panels (SIPS). “In winter, so long as I keep all the windows shut it is toasty warm, especially if it gets some sunlight during the day. There’s just me in it, but I warm up the whole house.

“To be perfectly honest, it’s perfect for me. The peace and quiet, the downsize, the beauty of having my own little space with no flatmates after 24 years of flatting, the symbiosis with my environment, and the fact I am not stuck here and can move my house has been really liberating and special for me."

Collings leases land on a private site from a farmer for $100 a week. “By Auckland standards, that’s cheap as chips”. The lease includes tank water and a gravel driveway, and no light pollution at night: “The stars are off the chain, and the moon is so bright at night, I don’t have to turn the lights on.”

Single mum’s solution to rental crisis

Rasa Pescud Winner of 'Most Creative' at the 2023 NZ Tiny House of the Year awards, this home now situated in Kaukapakapa was a collaboration between owner, interior designer Rebecca Wransley (pictured), and custom tiny house builders, Anton and Sarah Aalder of Cocoon Tiny Homes.

A tiny home in a rural setting in Kaukapakapa is the perfect living space for Rebecca Ransley and her preschooler son ... and the fact the home won a design award is just icing on the cake. Ransley’s home took out the Most Creative category at the 2023 New Zealand Tiny House of the Year awards, after a collaboration between her (an interior designer-turned-entrepreneur) and Cocoon Tiny Homes.

Described by judge Lucy Lich as “strikingly beautiful” and “one of the most creative tiny houses I've ever seen”, the home showed that there was clearly a design synergy at hand.

Rasa Pescud Ransley's tiny home is connected to grid power and a septic tank on her sister’s property, but it is on wheels so remains mobile.

While building the two-bedroom, 44m² house was a creative project for Ransley, 41, the main objective was to get her and son Hugo, 4, into a much-needed home.

Standout features include the 3.8m-high lounge space with full height curtains (which Ransley made herself with a sewing machine parked up at her tiny home’s kitchen bench), the inset mirrors in the kitchen to maximise light, the hand-painted stellar murals in Hugo’s bedroom, the pink accented bathroom, and the airy mezzanine office space.

Rasa Pescud There is plenty of room for the pair to chill out.