Historic Arts and Crafts home expected to exceed local sales records

Greenlea, one of the most beautiful country homes in Manawatū, is on the market after more than 25 years in the same family.

One of the Manawatū’s oldest luxury homes has been listed for the second time in four years, but this time the owners say they are serious about selling, and they’ve added a sweetener – a rare, classic car.

Margaret and Spencer Morris say the time has come to begin a new adventure after enjoying historic Greenlea for more than two decades – they paid $322,000 for it in 1997. Its current RV is $3.05 million.

“We have loved living here, and it’s been our hobby, looking after and improving the property,” Margaret Morris says. “It’s a beautiful location and perfect for entertaining guests. But, it’s now time for somebody else to enjoy the property as much as we have.”

NZ Sotheby's International Realty Spencer and Margaret Morris have lived in this historic Halcombe house near Feilding for more than 25 years, but say it's time to pass the baton.

Spencer Morris says that it feels right to include his rare 1964 230SL Mercedes-Benz automatic convertible for the right offer.

“I enjoy collecting cars,” he says. “It is the model made famous in the Audrey Hepburn film, Two for the Road. The new owners can enjoy driving into Greenlea on a warm summer’s day, while listening to the tranquil birdsong from their classic convertible coupe.”

Greenlea is a 110-year-old countryside estate on Mt Biggs Road, Feilding that has often been showcased in local house and garden tours. It recently featured in NZ House & Garden magazine.

It is now listed with New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty and is expected to exceed residential sales price records in the Manawatū. New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty sales associate Jono Spring says the office is unaware of any other lifestyle property in the region that has sold above this home’s current RV.

He says the 5.64ha property is one of the most historic in the region, and a once-in-a-lifetime legacy purchase.

NZ Sotheby's International Realty This 1964 230SL Mercedes-Benz automatic convertible could be the icing on the cake for a purchaser - it comes with the house.

“Greenlea, an Arts and Crafts-style house, is believed to be the brainchild of one of NZ’s most esteemed architects, Frederick de Jersey Clere, who designed more than 100 churches throughout New Zealand. The original homestead was built over a span of four years, from 1910 to 1914.

“It has been immaculately restored by the current owners, with considerable investment over the past 26 years.”

“Furnishing it took years, but things sped up when Trade Me came along,” Margaret Morris told NZ House & Garden.

NZ Sotheby's International Realty Greenlea spreads over 498m2, with many rooms opening to the outdoors. The land size is 5.64ha.

NZ Sotheby's International Realty Wide verandas add to the enchantment of the outdoor living areas.

Exquisite detailing, stained glass windows and Venetian chandeliers feature throughout the villa, which is built entirely from heart native NZ timber sitting atop the original, and rare-for-its-era, concrete piles.

These materials include heart rimu, kauri and mataī, some of which were painted over during the 60s. Margaret Morris spent weeks stripping paint to return the woodwork to its glory. She also proved adept at wallpaper cutting and pasting, with Spencer then taking over the hanging duties.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home has multiple living and entertaining areas, an impressive billiard room and a music room, which could easily convert to a fifth bedroom.

NZ Sotheby's International Realty Stained glass windows, exposed beams and wood panelling reflect the Arts and Crafts influence.

‘Definitely going to be an ‘emotional’ purchase

“This incredible property is simply waiting for the right owner to find it,” Spring says. “I believe it’s not going to be someone who is looking for it, but someone who sees it and realises that it is what they have always wanted. It’s definitely going to be an emotional purchase.

“This home feels as solid as the day it was built, which is a testament to its design and the quality of workmanship."

NZ Sotheby's International Realty The kitchen has every modern convenience, but is in keeping with the traditional character.

The house was built for Henry Cornfoot in 1914, and it appears he was a larger-than-life character, because the house comes with a lot of colourful stories that the owners say may or may not be true.

Legend has it that Henry was a heavy smoker and gambler. He once put a bet of £3000 pounds on a maiden horse that didn't even come close to winning. However, betting proceeds paid for the construction of the Halcombe Hotel in Manawatū (a lot of money in the early 20th century).

Henry gained his riches through land ownership and business. The Cornfoot family owned properties and businesses, including a sawmill and joinery company, in the Wanganui/Manawatū area in the late part of the 19th century and first half of the 20th century.

NZ Sotheby's International Realty The formal dining room is also in keeping with tradition.

Greenlea is positioned in the heart of Manawatū country, four minutes’ drive from Halcombe Village, seven minutes from Feilding and less than 20 minutes from Palmerston North.

Tenders for the property at 310 Mt Biggs Rd, Feilding, close February 15, 2024.

NZ Sotheby's International Realty Beautiful bay windows are a feature of many rooms, including this bedroom.

NZ Sotheby's International Realty There are leafy outlooks from all rooms, and plenty of privacy.