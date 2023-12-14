'$10 million house' in Havelock North sold this week

In 2019 Redmond Builders took out seven regional Master Builders wins with this Havelock North house by Sumich Chaplin Architects. The property has a current RV of $10.2m and is now for sale. File photos by Simon Devitt

With an RV of $10.2 million, this house was hailed as one of Havelock North’s most expensive properties to ever come onto the market. And this week, the Sumich Chaplin Architects-designed, ultra-luxury Cantilever House at 44 Duart Road was sold following the tender deadline.

Listing agent Gretchen Paape of Bayleys Havelock North says she has signed a confidentiality agreement, so cannot disclose whether the sale price reached or exceeded the RV. Nor can she divulge the settlement date, nor any details of the buyer.

But it seems, while luxury properties in other parts of the country languish unsold, this one ticked all the boxes for the purchaser.

BAYLEYS With an RV of $10.2 million, this 750sqm house in Duart Rd is one of the priciest to ever hit the market in Havelock North. The estate also features a 25m lap pool, pool house and tennis court.

The six-bedroom house is a massive 750m2, and it sits on a large 1737m² site. The neighbouring properties are much smaller and have Homes estimates ranging from $1.1m to $2.96m.

When the house was listed, Paape said the owners were inspired by the Californian desert oasis Palm Springs – with its Mid-century Modern architecture and resort lifestyle.

BAYLEYS The house, designed by Sumich Chaplin Architects references Palm Springs Mid-century Modern architecture.

“The estate has a real international flavour about it, combining the glamour of a Palm Springs compound with an understated Kiwi elegance. It’s rare to see something of such exceptional craftsmanship in this lifestyle location.”

The house is defined by the extensive use of Italian travertine, which flows from outside to inside, not only defining the entry, terrace and living area, but also adding a sense of grandeur to the master suite.

In addition to the six bedrooms, there are five living areas, six bathrooms and two garages with a Tesler charger and room for eight vehicles. There is also a lift.

Simon Devitt Cantilever House, built by Redmond Builders, was the East Coast Registered Master Builders Supreme House of the Year in 2019. It also took out a Gold Award, plus Craftsmanship, Outdoor Living, Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence and Heart of the Home Kitchen Awards, and won the Resene New Home over $2 million category. (File photo)

BAYLEYS The kitchen and living areas open up to the beautiful poolscape.

Redmond Builders won seven regional Master Builders awards for the project in 2019. And when those awards were announced, the judges described the house as "exceptional".

Paape also said it’s rare for a property of this calibre to come to become available. “And given recent discussion around the reversal of foreign buyer legislation, it’s also an excellent time for a local buyer to secure an exquisite piece of architecture in one of New Zealand’s most stunning locations.”

Other special features include a luxurious, yet practical kitchen, which won the regional Master Builders Heart of the Home Award. From the island, there is a wide view out across the 25m inground heated lap pool and adjacent spa. Beyond are the Te Mata hills.

BAYLEYS The family living area is also open to the tennis court.

BAYLEYS There is ample space for a home office or studio.

There’s also a pool pavilion and a well-equipped gymnasium with mirrored walls, a heat pump and large sliding doors.

Just yesterday, CoreLogic revealed that the county’s most expensive residential property sale so far this year was a Remuera house at 120 Victoria Ave, which sold for $23.8 million.