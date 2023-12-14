Cartoonist Burton Silver's classic boatshed sold to local resident

Selling the family boatshed in Scorching Bay, Wellington is Burton Silver's family's sad and "final departure from the bay".

It’s the end of an era for the Burton Silver and his family who saw their much-loved boatshed in Scorching Bay, Wellington, sell on Thursday, December 14, following an auction.

The 90-year-old boatshed, which is the only one in the bay, was the last connection the family had to this stretch of coast, having sold property over the road three years ago.

Bidding for the building started at $70,000, but stalled a couple of times, before being passed in at $196,000. But listing agent Grant Henderson of Bayleys Wellington, who held the listing with Madi Cowan, says it sold shortly afterwards for that price.

Bayleys Cartoonist Burton Silver's family boatshed at Scorching Bay has been around for nearly 90 years. It was onsold twice in private sales and then bought back by Silver in 1986. The inset photo is Burton, aged 4, learning to row.

“It has been bought by a local resident – a family that is looking forward to spending many summers here, fishing and putting out crayfish pots,” Henderson says. “They absolutely love it and couldn’t be happier. But Burton was very sad to see it go, after so many years in the family.”

Silver, known for his Bogor woodsman comic strip, says the boatshed had never been on the open market before, but it has changed hands three times, coming back into family ownership nearly 40 years ago – he bought it back from another local resident in 1986.

Silver, who learned to row at the age of four, told Stuff the boatshed was built by his great uncle, Harry Silver and his grandfather around 1937. “Rumour has it that great-grandfather, Captain Frederick Silver, who was in charge of nearby Fort Balance, supplied explosives to blow out the channel between the rocks to make for the very secure slipway.

BAYLEYS The boatshed is large enough for a small boat and kayaks tucked under the room. There are two windows and skylights to ensure there is always plenty of natural light.

BAYLEYS Where better to swap a few fishing yarns?

“Harry, who was a keen swimmer, lost a leg in WWI, but that didn’t stop him rigging up a diving board on the rocks opposite. It was a sight to see him hopping along it and plunging in. The train rail that held the board in place is still there.”

Silver says the 13.6m² boatshed is remarkable for not showing its age. “That’s largely thanks to having been reclad with tanalised timber, new piles and a Colorsteel roof.

“The boat ramp is made with marine grade timber (H4) fixed with stainless steel bolts and nails. It runs at a gentle angle to below the low tide mark, which makes for easy launching of a canoe or dinghy, and is ideal for swimming.”

BAYLEYS The Silvers equipped the shed with a 10L water tank and tap and a camp stove for cooking and boiling water.

BAYLEYS It's an easy haul down to the water.

While the boatshed is not plumbed, it comes with a 10L container with a tap to provide water for tea-making and washing. A camp stove is used for cooking and water boiling.

“The site is very sheltered from the prevailing northerly winds while Conger Island and the surrounding rocks provide a little sheltered cove that protect it in southerly swells,” Silver said. “For this reason the boatshed has never been damaged by wind or waves in its long life.”