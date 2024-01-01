Top five New Year's resolutions for homeowners

NZ Gardener editor Jo McCarroll visits a colourful summer garden – she will be endeavouring to use less plastic this year.

Quizzing colleagues about their New Year’s resolutions for the home generated a lively discussion, and most people knew exactly what they needed to put on such a list – they didn’t even have to think about it.

“I want to stay on top of the vacuuming and dusting, which I tend to let slip, and that includes cobwebs,” one colleague said. He tends to spend all his free time in the garden, so it’s understandable.

For me, it’s a clean-out of my garage, which has become a dumping ground for unused and unwanted items. It has trellis along one side, so the autumn leaves blow in, and it’s now summer, and they’re still scrunching underfoot.

A clean-up will also involve giving away two hand-mowers that I have inherited and don’t use. And the Junk 2 Go team will need to be called in.

RACHEL CLARE/GET GROWING Making your own compost, rather than buying it, is one way to reduce the use of plastic in the garden.

But there were clear leaders in the resolution stakes:

1. Reduce plastic use

NZ Gardener editor Jo McCarroll wants to continue to reduce her use of plastic in the garden: “I would like to say eliminate, but I have been on the kaupapa for a few years and it's hard to get to zero-plastic. There is so much plastic you need to swerve in gardening, from bags of growing mix or compost, to plastic bottles of fertiliser, and from seedling pots to plant markers.

Alex Morrissey, founder of the organic market garden, Little Farms NZ If you are making your own compost and saving seeds you can eat organic almost for free, says Alex Morrissey, founder of the organic market garden, Little Farms NZ. (Video first published May 2023)

“But I am definitely making progress, making more of my own compost or buying it by the trailer rather than the bag (which is also much cheaper). I’m growing as much as I can from saved seed, rather than buying plants or seed packets that contain plastic. And I am using cardboard or old wool carpet as weed barriers rather than (dreadful) plastic weed mat.”

It has become easier to reduce plastic in the house, thanks to the ban on single-use plastic bags, but refusing to buy over-packaged items is another way to keep on top of this New Year resolution.

2. Keep on top of the cleaning

Most of us have at least one thing we don’t clean as often as we should. For me, it’s the cat flap (actually, it’s quite a lot of things). With two cats in and out, the acrylic flap gets horrendously grubby, especially when it has been raining, and they’ve been in the garden. I could also dust my white wooden Venetian blinds more often. They tend to get overlooked. Similarly, skirting boards, which are a perpetual problem in an old house.​​​​​​

123RF Keeping the cat flap clean is one of the easier tasks on the writer’s New Year’s resolution list.

The experts at this stuff invariably suggest keeping cleaning items close to where you need to use them. We are much more likely to use them this way.

And doing a little work often can be easier than tackling a big job when you’ve left it too long.

3. Be better organised

Where to start with this old chestnut? It’s all about decluttering and getting organised à la Marie Kondo. One colleague will be tackling her wardrobe. “If I haven’t worn something in several years, I will be getting rid of it.” But she won’t be dropping large bundles outside charity shops. They don’t appreciate it. Recycling clothing bins is the answer. And this applies to shoes and handbags as well as clothes.

“The linen cupboard can probably do with a declutter, too. The SPCA is always on the lookout for clean towels they can use for bedding for the animals.”

And don’t forget that garage. If you need to take a trip to the tip or maybe have a garage sale, plan it now.

Supplied Jeremy Gray from Builderscrack.co.nz says while we don’t like being told to spend money, we do need to keep on top of home maintenance.

4. Do that one job you’ve been putting off

Jeremy Gray of Builderscrack.co.nz says we don’t like being told we need to spend more money on stuff, but the cost of NOT maintaining or repairing our homes is too big to ignore.

“It’s your investment, and we all have that one job that we keep putting off, but it festers. Anything that risks moisture ingress needs to be seen to. I will be checking drainage and guttering. And we all need to keep an eye on exterior timbers that may need repainting or staining, like decks, fences and gazebos. Removing invasive climbers that get inside roofs, and keeping these in check, is another summer job.”

5. Resolve to look at the big picture

We asked DIY pro Stan Scott of Mitre 10 about resolutions, and he says the New Year is a great time to make a list of all the things you like about your house, and all the things you would like to change.

“You also need to identify where you sit emotionally with the house – is this a long-term dream home or a quick doer-upper that is going to turn into a rental? Knowing the big picture and writing a clear list of how you'll get there is key.”

Mitre 10 Mitre 10's DIY expert Stan Scott says New Year is a good time to look at the "bigger picture".

It’s also important to get costs for things you would like or need to do, and getting a building warrant of fitness from a builder can be a good idea. Scott says while you may have a long-term savings plan in place for a special project, you can refer back to that original list in the meantime and tackle some of the smaller stuff.

“Tradespeople can offer excellent free advice around helping you identify things you can do yourself. For example, some of the older-style 80s houses likely won't have insulation. You may want to repaint the room, but while you're there why not remove the plasterboard lining, insulate, reline, and then repaint the room? Then move on to the next room.”

It’s sound advice. And it will pay off in the long run. Happy New Year.