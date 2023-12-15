Is this the ultimate summer DIY bach project?

It may look like it has been plonked on posts, but there's more to this relocated Ohope bach than meets the eye.

Everyone needs a project over the summer, and this one’s a beauty.

It’s a relocated 1950s bach on posts in Ōhope – it looks a bit rough and ready, but there’s a surprise inside (once you’ve climbed the ladder to get in there). The interior is beautifully staged as an original bach should be.

But back to those posts – thanks to climate change, there’s now a height requirement for new builds and relocated buildings in the area. And this section is positioned on a narrow peninsula between two large bodies of water – there’s the Pacific Ocean on one side and Ōhiwa Harbour on the other.

Harcourts The table is all set for alfresco dining - you just need to be careful bringing out the drinks. This relocated bach for sale in Ohope is attracting a lot of interest.

Listing agent Anna Robertson of Harcourts Whakatāne says the owner relocated the bach from Whangamatā and was planning to complete the project for her own use.

“She had the land and went looking for a house to put on it, and found this one. But her plans have changed, and she is heading overseas and needs to sell.”

Harcourts Listing agent Anna Robertson says the council is preparing a list of jobs needed to gain a Code Compliance Certificate.

Robertson says there is no shortage of interest. “It’s been such a hot property. There’s a ‘fan club’ of potential buyers just waiting to see a list the council is complying of things that need to be done before they can issue a Code Compliance Certificate.

“People have been really surprised at the amount of space inside the house. It’s a simple floorplan, but there is space in every room. The owner has done a lovely job of styling the interior. There is nothing to do there; everything works.”

Robertson says many people viewing the house have strong links with both Whangamatā as well as Ōhope, and like the “connection” provided by the bach. “I’ve heard a few great stories about childhood holidays.

Harcourts It's a completely different picture on the inside.

Harcourts Potential purchasers have commented that the bach is more spacious than expected.

“There is very little you can buy in Ōhope. The entry level is usually in the $700,000s for a completed house, but often those properties do require a lot of work.

“Everyone is going to bring their calculators. They need to work out how much it will cost to do the essential things, and how much they are prepared to spend. And that price could depend on whether they want to do it up for resale, use it as an Airbnb or have it as a holiday home for the family. It could even be a great permanent home for a couple.

“I am from a builder’s family, and I see so much potential here to finish the house according to your own requirements. For example, there will be ample space for storing paddle boards and other toys under the house.”

Stuff The original timber floorboards remain.

Robertson says the posts are already in place to create large decks, which could be stepped down to the grass.

“There is another advantage to the elevation. The house gets more early morning sun than it probably would have got if it was lower down – in fact it gets the sun all day.”

The 66m² house has two bedrooms, a generously sized recycled kitchen, a large bathroom-laundry, and the original timber flooring. The exterior cladding is fibre-cement board, with an iron roof.

Harcourts There is a functional recycled kitchen in place.

Due to access issues, there are no open homes scheduled. Robertson is having private viewings only.

The property, at 155a Harbour Rd, Ōhope is for sale by negotiation.

Harcourts The bach is positioned to get sun all day.

Harcourts It's private viewings only for the bach.