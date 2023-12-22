Co-housing couple looking for two others to share ownership of beach house

David McNatty, Kerry Sunderland, Steve Henry and Ali Law jointly own a Kaiteriteri home in a co-housing arrangement. (Video first screened in November 2020)

Three years ago, Stuff did a story about two couples living in a co-housing arrangement. Steven Henry and Ali Law had joined with Kerry Sunderland and builder David McNatty to share ownership of a house in Tapu Bay, Kaiteriteri – they called it “flatting for grown-ups”.

They had living quarters upstairs and a studio (occupied by Sunderland and McNatty) on the lower level, providing separation. And they had plans for a third space – a two-bedroom apartment built within space that was formerly a triple garage.

Fast-forward three years and there are now three completely self-contained, sound-proofed and fire-rated “apartments” within the house. But work demands mean Sunderland and McNatty, who moved into the new two-bedroom apartment, need to base themselves in Nelson. So Henry and Law are looking for two others to buy into the property.

Supplied Steve Henry and Ali Law are looking for two new co-owners for their Kaiteriteri house, which has three separate units.

“We have been putting the word out there, in the hope of finding someone suitable,” Law says. “We would prefer people interested in co-housing. And we do have two women who are seriously considering the idea.”

Law admits it’s “absolutely about getting the right people” – those who are aligned with their own values. The co-owners would have their own independence. But Law says that having set up the co-ownership with friends, they found themselves sharing meals between two and four times a week. And it started during Covid.

Supplied The property, which is an hour from Nelson, is within easy reach of two beaches – a three-minute walk.

“We’d either go to their restaurant, or they would come up to ours,” she jokes. “There has been a lot of meal sharing. And once a month we get together to chat about how things are going, and whether there is anything to attend to in regard to maintenance.”

Each property owner shares a percentage of the ownership in keeping with the size of their unit, and shares costs accordingly.

The two-bedroom apartment on the ground floor is listed for $460,000 – this is a 33.4% share in the property. And the studio apartment is $260,000, which is a 16.6% share. Law and Henry have the upper level, with 50% of the property.

Supplied Steve Henry and Ali Law occupy the upper level of the house, which is a third share of the property.

“We have upgraded the studio, making it larger and putting a small divide between the bedroom and the living area,” Law says. “It has a kitchenette, not a full kitchen. But it is very liveable.”

Law, a registered nurse working for The Good Companion, says she and Henry, an academic who works remotely for Otago Polytechnic, spent a year living in Dunedin, while Henry worked on his doctorate.

“It made us realise this place is home,” she says. “We are really sad that Kerry and David are going. It has been really good. We are loving it here.”

Supplied This is the two-bedroom unit on the lower level. It is currently owned by two people, who helped establish the co-housing set-up, but are moving to Nelson for work.

Law says in her job she sees a lot of single, older people living alone in big houses. “They can be so lonely, and would benefit from doing the flatting thing,” she says.

Overall, the house is 310m², with the two-bedroom unit 81.58m² and the studio is 38.78m². There is a large communal laundry on the ground floor.

The couple say there is a legally binding sharing agreement that anticipates every eventuality. It includes a simple exit strategy.

Supplied There's a leafy outlook from all the main rooms.

The property, at 3 Tapu Place, Kaiteriteri, is three minutes' walk from two beaches – Stephens Bay Beach and the tidal Tapu Bay.

New Zealand's pioneering co-housing development is the Earthsong Eco-Neighbourhood in Ranui, West Auckland which has 32 homes with shared communal areas.

A more recent project, in Auckland is the Cohaus development in Grey Lynn, which has 20 households with privately owned homes and shared facilities. These include a pavilion common room, laundry, EV cars and a guest suite.

Supplied Each owner is registered on the property title.