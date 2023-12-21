Iconic monastery tops property listings on Trade Me for the year

After 113 years, the peach-coloured church perched on a hill in Mt Victoria closed due to earthquake concerns. It was sold in 2023 after being on the market for a mere three weeks. (Video first published in 2021)

Perched high above Oriental Bay, St Gerard’s Monastery has been a magnificent Wellington landmark for more than 110 years. So it’s not surprising to see the Category 1 heritage-listed building topped the list of Trade Me property viewings for 2023.

Trade Me says the listing for the former monastery at the foot of Mt Victoria attracted 90,621 viewings, and the property sold in three weeks, for just under $5 million. It is believed to have been sold to an ex-pat Kiwi, but it is not known what the buyer’s plans entail.

Built in 1908, the peach-coloured building held its final mass in 2021 before it was closed because of its earthquake-prone status.

Monique Ford/Stuff St Gerards Monastery was the most-viewed property on Trade Me for 2023.

A slice of paradise in Northland took second place, with 68,768 viewings. Trade Me Property spokesperson Casey Wylde says Kauri Mountain Point, a 10ha private peninsula, was “a breathtaking piece of real estate”.

“The house is virtually all glass, overlooking the Pacific Ocean. You might even spot Great Barrier Island on a good day.”

supplied Kauri Mountain Point had been advertised at $8.5 million in 2019.

supplied The Glass House is a high-end holiday retreat on the property.

A sale price has yet to be revealed, but the property had been listed at $8.5 million. The property had been on the market for several years.

Joel Little’s house comes in at number three

In third place (67,594 views) was a chateau fit for a star in Auckland's Titirangi, and owned by Lorde’s producer and musician Joel Little.

“With some of the best views in all of Tāmaki Makaurau across both the Waitematā and Manukau harbours, it's no surprise that this lavish home sold for almost $3 million,” Wylde says. “Surrounded by bush in the Waitākere Ranges, the privacy here is second to none.”

RAY WHITE Music producer Joel Little and wife Gemma Robinson's Titirangi home has been extensively upgraded in recent years. Rooms are positioned to maximise key slices of the expansive views.

RAY WHITE The house wraps around a large courtyard with swimming pool and hot tub.

Designed for entertaining, the 320m² house has a huge open-plan living space. Little and his wife Gemma Robinson had extensively upgraded both house and garden.

Little has not only produced songs for Lorde, but helped propel big hits from his LA studio for numerous stars, including Taylor Swift, Sam Smith and The Jonas Brothers.

Converted church and a berry farm

Wylde says converted buildings were a hit this year – there are two old churches, on the top 10 list, a fire station and a power station all repurposed into homes. “It's clear that Kiwi love to see beautiful historic buildings finding a new lease on life.”

Sitting in fourth place is St Mary’s Berries, a converted abandoned church and berry farm just outside Timaru. This listing had 67,463 viewings and is still listed with enquiries invited over $1.25 million.

HOMED The Deeks family created something very special when they converted this lifestyle block into a berry business. (Video first screened in March, 2023)

Patsy and Don Deeks decided to go in on a property with their son Matthew about five years ago, when they found the deconsecrated church for sale.

The building was just a shell. There weren’t even any pews left behind after it was deconsecrated, but there were still plenty of beautiful architectural details they knew they wanted to make the most of.

"We've been very lucky," says Patsy. "We had a brilliant builder. The last thing we wanted was for it to feel like a cold, drafty church, so it's turned out really well. It’s warm and dry."

PGG Wrightson Real Estate Ltd St Marys Church, on the outskirts of Timaru, was converted into a family home.

The property is still for sale.

Fifth place went to a resort-style home in Porirua, featuring a tree-lined driveway, a hallway filled with skylights, an indoor pool, and views across Porirua Harbour.

The house at 360 Paremata Rd, Whitby clocked up 66,417 views. It has been the home of a leading architect for 22 years. The grounds sprawl over 87841m², and the house itself is very large at 466m².

NZ Sotheby's International Realty This is the architectural home still listed at 360 Paremata Rd, Whitby.

NZ Sotheby's International Realty Great views are to be expected in the Whitby house.

Paritai Drive mansion is in sixth place

“Extravagance always finds its way into our top ten,” Wylde says. “A stunning mansion on one of Auckland's most esteemed streets came in at number six with 65,557 views.

“The epitome of opulence, the Paritai Drive residence features the finest marble walls and floors, a grand spiral staircase and of course, a fountain.”

Stuff was told the mansion renovation took five years and cost more than $20 million. At the time it was listed, it was expected to sell in the vicinity of $30 million. It is currently listed for sale by negotiation.

Boulgaris Real Estate The four-bedroom 900sqm home for sale at 92 Paritai Drive, in Orakei, Auckland, is one of the most beautiful the listing agent has seen.

The “fit for Hollywood” mansion is complete with a plant conservatory, an elevator, a three-storey timber staircase imported from Singapaore, and design features from both Italy and New York. And there’s a view of the Auckland city skyline from the couch.

Beautiful church restoration in Devonport

Seventh on the Trade Me list is a Devonport house at 95A Calliope Rd, with 62,242 views. And yes, it’s another former church conversion. Stuff has followed the restoration and conversion of this brick church, and an older wooden church at the rear, over several years.

And now owner Lesley Harris is selling up because it’s time for a change and she has another project in mind – building high-spec rammed-earth houses.

Unlimited Potential Devonport resident Lesley Harris has completed her two repurposed church buildings in Devonport - with a budget that more than doubled.

The rear church has been completely converted into a house, with a designer kitchen and an upper-level bedroom commanding a view across the entire harbour.

The double-skinned brick church building in front has been left as a large, open-plan living space, so the exposed rafters and high rose windows can be appreciated. There are two bedrooms and a study, or it could accommodate four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Harris has used it as a home, gallery and design studio. “We lived in it as a huge open space, because I didn’t want to close it off, which might not have been what someone else would want to do,” she says.

Unlimited Potential The rear timber-clad church building was the first to be restored, due to its deterioration. This home has a designer kitchen, and a view out to the harbour.

Both homes have generated more than $120,000 in Airbnb fees since completion. The church is still for sale by negotiation, and the owner says subdivision is possible.

Converted fire station sold for $3.35 million

Number eight on the Trade Me list is the converted Mt Roskill Fire Station, which sold for $3.35 million. It received 60,119 views.

Stuff reported this project was an “absolute labour of love” for architectural designer and experienced renovator Nigel Marshall, his wife Bev, son Jolon and partner Rebecca.They appreciated the “hidden treasure” behind the boarded-up windows, leaking roof and graffiti-covered walls. They bought it for $655,000.

Bayleys/Jason Dorday Restoring the Spanish Mission-style Mt Roskill fire station building built in 1927 took Nigel Marshall and his family several years.

BAYLEYS The front residence, in the main fire station occupies the "rec room" on the second floor - there are stairs to two mezzanine bedrooms or office spaces.

Over the years, the four spent hundreds of hours restoring the imposing two-storey structure, taking it back almost 100 years to its historical roots, and working off the original draughtsman’s blueprint plans which they sourced. Those plans are now framed on one of the walls.

An original 1966 Bedford fire truck, which they named Flick, was part of the deal. It has a current COF and can occasionally be seen – and heard – driving around the streets of Mount Roskill.

The fire station conversion provides two residences that are linked, yet separate, with their own kitchens.

Power station conversion

Bayleys A three-bedroom apartment in the converted Devonport Power Station building has come on the market for the first time in 20 years.

Bayleys The original vaulted ceiling remains, and brickwork is exposed, reinforcing the loft character.

Number nine on the Trade Me list is another conversion in Devonport – a beautiful apartment in the former Devonport Power Station, which sold for $1.66 million. It fetched 56,062 views.

At 270m², the three-bedroom, three-storey apartment is not small. Built in 1915, the old brick building, which was converted into three apartments in the ‘80s, retains all its original character.

It has the added bonus of a street-level studio that could be used to generate income.

Special features include a split-level open-plan family living space, high vaulted ceiling, and an appealing terrace where the original roof has been removed to provide an outdoor living area. Windows in the brick walls allow views across Devonport.

And coming in at number 10 is a Mt Eden house with its own lava cave. The house, at 92A Marsden Ave has gathered 48,952 views.

Sothebys This luxury villa at 92A Marsden Ave in Mount Eden is currently not listed.