Cheap hacks to elevate your Christmas table from nice to stunning

This story first appeared on 9Honey and has been reprinted with permission

I﻿f you really want to impress your guests and make Christmas that little bit more special, the table where you plan to serve and eat lunch is where it's at.

There is so much more you can do than just having a themed tablecloth and some bon bons, and it doesn't have to cost much to achieve.

To find out how to glam up our Christmas table settings on a budget, 9honey Living spoke to chef and style queen Tori Falzon﻿ from Into the Sauce to find out her top tips.

Getty Arrange cloth napkins with a decorative detail your guests can take home

Tablecloth

If you've decided to use a tablecloth for your table setting, you don't have to select a Christmas print option you'll only use once a year. Nor do you have to spend big to get something stunning, especially if it's more of a base for other decorative elements.

"﻿A beautiful tablecloth, especially if you're after a printed one, can easily cost over $100, making it not the most budget option. My go-to if I'm styling a table and have an exact colour in mind (and this is very relevant at Christmas time) is to hit up Spotlight and grab a few metres of fabric for the foundation of a beautiful tablescape," Falzon says.

There are also plenty of budget-friendly plain colour, print and neutral options around, which Falzon recommends below.

Napkins

Unless there is a stack of Christmas-themed paper serviettes﻿ you're still trying to use up from past years, it's time to consider reusable fabric options. Cloth napkins can be washed and used again and again, especially if the colour or design works for multiple themes.

"﻿A quick way to add depth and interest to the table setting is with cloth napkins. I truly believe they're a great investment if you are a regular host. If you don't have napkin rings, a festive way to present napkins cheaply is using a ribbon to tie them up," Falzon says.

Learn a few cute napkin folding techniques and you will definitely impress your guests.

Getty Tablecloths can be the base for a themed look or a statement piece.

Embrace ribbons

Ribbons and bows are trending in a huge way, especially as a decoration for Christmas trees﻿, so why not add these to your Christmas table setting?

"﻿They are a cheap way to add romance and life to the tablescape – lately, I've tied them to the stems of glassware, the middles of taper candles and single roses or flowers in vases.”

Theme your setting

Getting started with styling a table is easier when you work with a theme and, fortunately for us, Falzon has come up with a few options we can use.

Traditional: "I'm very supportive of embracing the classic colours of Christmas in a tablescape. The key here is to create a warm and inviting atmosphere that isn't doing too much colour blocking," Falzon says.

For the tablecloth she suggests choosing a red one like this ﻿$12 option from Kmart.

Getty/iStock There's nothing like the traditional look for a classic Christmas lunch.

Then to balance that out the chef recommends white dinnerware and green glassware.

And for that special touch, add place cards and some decorative elements. "I really love floral arrangements on the table – picking up greenery to run down the centre of your table with pops of red flowers, and red candles of different heights really adds to the elegance of the day," she says.

Bold, bright colours: "If you're a fan of vibrant colours and the glamorous life, styling your Christmas tablescape will be so much fun. My go-tos for a bright and colourful tablescape – have fun with flowers, and vibrant ribbon used on something (or everything)," Falzon says.

﻿For this look you can try Falzon's hack of buying a few metres of fabric from Spotlight, or consider some of the bright and bold options from discount stores.

Then add some colourful cutlery, dinnerware and glassware, but consider making one of those elements a neutral colour to balance out the look.

﻿To decorate, consider a bonbonniere that your guests can enjoy at the end of the meal.

"﻿I recently had a festive celebration where I used the Ferrero Rocher Christmas range to bring a delicious and effective touch of gold into my setting, and all my guests loved it. It was fun to enjoy the chocolate with friends over a pot of tea at the end of the night."﻿

A detail like this is also relatively budget-friendly – you can get a 30-pack from The Warehouse on special for $15. Or for $27 you can get the Christmas cone, which would make a fun statement on the table.

Neutral: A popular style, especially against the backdrop of a coast or bush landscape, neutral is a look you can tweak for different occasions with just a few elements.

To achieve this look for Christmas, Falzon recommends a ﻿beige linen tablecloth as a base, like this $19 one from Kmart.

Getty/iStock The rustic look never fails to impress or go out of fashion.

"If you couldn't afford the whole [dinnerware] set, even adding the scalloped shape via the serving bowls and finger dishes will bring beautiful texture, and somewhere to wash your fingers after seafood," she says.

Traditional wine and water glasses suit this style, Falzon says, so incorporate those into the look, and add an extra detail with ribbon and a name card around the stem.

Then for that extra touch, "Use miniature $2 terracotta pots from Bunnings as cheap vase options; place a small cup with some fishing wire stuffed inside to help you style your flowers - white hydrangeas are in season and would work."