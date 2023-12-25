Ruapehu retreat for sale comes with old church, cottage and school house

With its converted church, school house and charming old cottage, The Timber Trail Centre is a sanctuary for visitors to the Ruapehu area.

One of the biggest post-Covid trends has been the move away from big-city living. Choosing a slower pace of life has been a priority for many people, helped by the fact that many can work from home.

And if you can run a business off the beaten track, all the better. That’s what Marty Nicholls and Sylvie Lebcheck do. The Kiwi-French couple saw a cute old church in Ongarue, Ruapehu advertised for sale 12 years ago.

“We had originally planned to take the church building back to Auckland and convert it to a restaurant. But, as soon we walked onto the property, it’s safe to say it was love at first sight,” Nicholls says.

“The whole place was just magical - and the thing that struck us the most was how peaceful it was; we ditched our original plan and immediately made an offer on the whole property.”

Nicholls says that within four weeks they had swapped their stressful city lives for sitting on rocking chairs on the church deck, listening to the song of the bell birds and enjoying their new slice of paradise.

Their property, The Timber Trail Centre, incorporates the converted church, an old school house, and a charming cottage, all featuring beautiful native timbers. As the name suggests, the centre offers accommodation at the end of the popular Timber Trail, an 82km trail running through the Pukeroa Forest that attracts around 25,000 cyclists and trampers each year.

But now, after so many years running the centre, the couple says it’s time to pass the baton to new owners.

Lebchek says that life at the Timber Trail Centre has been a transformative experience for them both.

“We have experienced the profound joys that come with a more self-sufficient and creative lifestyle, and being part of the explosion of tourism in our area,” she says.

And the couple says although they are in the countryside, it is not an isolating experience - their little village has “a very social feel”, and the neighbouring town of Taumaranui has become a centre for the district in recent years, with shops and a thriving golf club.

The couple initially opened the Timber Trail Centre as a not-for-profit retreat for disadvantaged youth, before growing this into a much larger-scale project to teach life skills to young people globally, via books and videos.

As the cycle trail grew in popularity and the local town of Taumaranui gained a new lease of life, they were able to develop a boarding business for cyclists and tourists to help fund their new project.

In the heart of one of NZ’s most adventure packed regions, the Timber Trail Centre is less than an hour’s drive from Tongariro National Park, the Waitomo Caves, Wakapapa ski-fields, Lake Taupo, and kayaking on the Whanganui River or the Forgotten World Rail Trail that goes all the way to Mount Taranaki.

It has been listed for sale by Tall Poppy sales consultants Tim Burton and Natalie Willetts. Burton says it’s rare to find a property offering the lifestyle, character and income of this one.

“You can’t help but take a deep breath of fresh air as soon as you step foot on the property, and it has options for a variety of buyers - those looking for a place to work and live or those who might be looking to just escape the city environment.”

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom cottage is rented to guests, while the church is the owners’ residence. The former school house has huge dining and recreation rooms. There’s also a garage, carport, small pottery shed, concrete spa that seats 10, and outdoor bathtubs.

Enquiries over $746,000 are invited for the property, at 52 Ongarue Village Road, Taumarunui, Ruapehu.

