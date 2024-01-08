Classic Mid-century Warren and Mahoney house listed as new

Designed in 1976 for WJ Fox, this Warren and Mahoney house at 18 Dorset St retains all its Mid-century Modern character.

If you take a close look at the faded photos from 1977, you can see facade updates to this three-level house designed a year earlier by Warren and Mahoney Architects for “one of their own”.

The house has also undergone numerous interior renovations over the years to update it for modern living, but it stands true to its origins. And it’s in good company – at 18 Dorset St, Christchurch, it’s right next to the Category 1 heritage-listed Dorset St Flats, designed by the same firm in 1956-57.

The 247m² house remains in two apartments, as was the original intention, but it could be easily converted into one large five-bedroom home, which was also planned from the start. And now, the property has been listed for sale.

Harcourts Warren and Mahoney Architects was responsible for three major projects in a row in Dorset St, Christchurch - the Dorset St Towers (demolished post-earthquake), the Dorset St Flats built in the 50s and WJ Fox House, above, designed in 1976.

Listing agent Deb Crosby of Harcourts Gold Real Estate Papanui says “the magic happens on the upper level” of the three-storey building – this has views across Hagley Park and the city.

The top two levels make up the main apartment with three bedrooms, family bathroom, guest toilet and laundry, while the ground floor has the garaging and a two-bedroom apartment. Both apartments have their own access.

Modernity rules on the open-plan upper level, where the kitchen features a timber veneer peninsula with a curved end and stainless steel benchtops and toekicks. Sloping windows follow the gable of the roof, maximising the expansive views.

The living area, at the gable end, opens to a balcony, as do two of the bedrooms on the mid-level. The third, main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe.

At ground level, the smaller apartment’s open-plan kitchen-dining-living area opens through double-glazed bifold doors to a private, sunsoaked courtyard garden.

Crosby says the options for the property are numerous, from home and income to rental accommodation, Airbnb, a special home for a family member, or even a home-based business.

The property has a CV of $1.9 million and is for sale by negotation.

Many projects by Warren and Mahoney, the firm Sir Miles Warren founded with Maurice Mahoney, have featured on Stuff pages over the years – and not just the grand ones, such as the Christchurch Town Hall, Michael Fowler Centre, and Auckland Television New Zealand headquarters, but also the houses that sprung from the “Christchurch School”.

Te Kāhui Whaihanga NZIA describes the Christchurch School as “a melding of the solidity of the New Brutalism with the lightweight vernacular of the Group Architects”.

A book on Christchurch Modernism produced in 2020 by Mary Gaudin and Matt Arnold (straightlinebook), features several of the architect’s residential projects. The book, “I Never Met a Straight Line I Didn’t Like”, takes its title from a quote by Sir Miles Warren.

In an interview with Simon Farrell-Green of Here, Arnold said he jokingly accused Sir Miles of never drawing a curved line for the first 30 years of his life: “The title was his smiling reply.”

Arnold also said: “Whenever a home of this style pops up for sale, the open homes are unusually popular, and the same faces always there – architecture weirdos like me. We greet each other with an awkward nod and pad around in our socks pointing and saying things like ‘negative detail’ to nobody in particular.”

