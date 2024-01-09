Mystery house: Boarded-up ruin languishes by beach

Within the past 15 years, this two-storey house at Amberley Beach has deteriorated to the extent it would be unsafe to enter. Windows and doors are boarded up, and the house has been left to the weather.

Before-and-after pictures don’t tell the full story of this abandoned house on the bend in the road right opposite the beach in Amberley, Canterbury.

It’s clearly a wreck. Windows and doors are boarded up, paint has been peeling for years, and the roof is collapsing in places. There are skewed balconies on the second floor with missing balustrading, and support posts on a lean. You wouldn’t want to get too close.

Google Maps photos of 2 Chamberlain Ave show there was once a glorious garden where the yellow grass now blows in the wind. All traces of the shrubs have disappeared, but a lone tree remains.

Colleen Hawkes/Stuff A local agent who listed the property in 2006 says the various features, including the balconies, were not code compliant, and potential buyers could not secure a mortgage.

We can only speculate when it was built. Propertyvalue.co.nz dates it to 1955, but a 2014 listing sighted by Stuff puts it in the 1980s. Some of the joinery is aluminium, which suggests this may be correct. And there is a price jump in the recorded history from May 1986 to December 1986, which suggests the house may have been built during this period (from $3,133 to $44,000).

But there have been numerous additions and alterations. Early records show it has only two bedrooms, but now has four according to council records. And there are a couple of skylights in a more recent addition that are clearly modern, as is the roofing.

GOOGLE MAPS BEFORE: This is a Google Maps image from November 2009, showing a well-tended garden and a decorative low wall at the front of the property.

A local real estate agent Stuff spoke to, who listed the property in 2006, said too many features, including the balconies, were not code compliant, and buyers lost interest when banks refused a mortgage.

Taking into consideration the state of the house, it’s probably fair to say the flat roofs with internal gutters don’t exactly inspire confidence, either. The house has all the appearance of a DIY design and build. There are decorative, curved, dark red wooden window frames on most windows – the same shade is an accent right around the house.

Council records show there were a few subsequent sales from the end of 1986 through to May 31, 2007, exactly one month after a sale in April that year (for $27,000 more, at $330,000). In 2010, the property was sold in a deal that suggests the sale was within the family.

Colleen Hawkes/Stuff In places, the roof is collapsing.

No sale price is mentioned in council records, although Propertyvalue.co.nz gives a figure of $955,000, which seems odd when the CV has never been anywhere near that figure – it is currently $445,000, comprising $185,000 land value and $260,000 for the building. The rates are $3285.10.

A 2014 listing, with Harcourts Fendalton, was withdrawn.

A title search shows the property is owned by Paul Ewen Callaghan and Sandra Gaye Walding. Title searches suggest the house is part of a much larger property portfolio.

Colleen Hawkes/Stuff The cladding is now coming apart at the seams.

Of course, the location is trumps, directly opposite the Amberley Beach Reserve. The beach and sea are behind the dunes, but probably visible from the upper level.

In the meantime, the property is a photographer’s dream.

Footnote: The mystery has begun to be solved. Stuff spoke to a man who lived in the house with his mother and brother, renting, from 1988 to 1990. He says the house was built in 1986 by an American and his wife.

“After my mother moved out, I rented the house with three mates from 1990 to 1992.

‘We used to sit up on the roof with a few beers’

“It was a great house. We were all surfers, and we had a ball there. We used to sit up on the roof with a few beers – you could get out through the windows. It was really nice when it was first done, but it was never fully finished inside – there were no carpets. You could sit up in bed and see the ocean.

Colleen Hawkes/Stuff It's possible to see right through the house to the beach reserve opposite.

“I still live in Amberley, and sadly, I have watched it deteriorate over the years. It was built using untreated timber. Also, the ground floor was flooded three times in the early 90s, before they built the bund. But that hasn’t happened since.”

The man also says he heard that demolition was imminent.

Another person wrote in to say she grew up down the road from the house. She says she ventured inside a few times as a teen “curious to explore abandoned houses”.

Colleen Hawkes/Stuff Balustrading is missing from this balcony.

“What I know is the [last] family moved away after buying the home (it has never been structurally sound) and just left it to rot away. A few squatters have lived in there over the years, hence the boarded-up windows and doors. The owners do still check on the house but have little to do with it as it does need to be pulled down.”

If you can help explain the history of the mystery house, let us know in the comments.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Amberley Beach is a lovely windswept shingle beach north of Christchurch.